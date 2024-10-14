Workshop Manager & Automotive Technician for Toyota/Mercedes
2024-10-14
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Älvsbyn
Workshop Manager and Automotive Technician - Specialist in Toyota and Mercedes
We are looking for a committed and self-reliant automotive technician with expertise in Toyota and Mercedes vehicles. In this role, you will be responsible for the maintenance and repair of our vehicle fleet used in our taxi business. You will work in a modern workshop with high standards and take charge of ensuring that our fleet is always in top condition.
Your responsibilities will include:
Repair and maintenance: Perform both routine services and advanced repairs on Toyota and Mercedes vehicles.
Diagnostics and troubleshooting: Independently diagnose technical issues and find effective solutions using diagnostic tools.
Maintenance planning: Create and execute maintenance schedules to minimize downtime and ensure the vehicles are safe and reliable.
Parts management: Handle the ordering and installation of necessary spare parts to keep the vehicles in optimal condition.
Quality control: Ensure that all work performed in the workshop meets the company's quality and safety standards.
We are looking for someone who:
Has practical experience in repairing and servicing Toyota and Mercedes vehicles.
Is self-sufficient and can work efficiently without close supervision.
Has good communication skills in both Swedish and English, or is willing to learn Swedish if coming from another country.
Has a technical mindset and strong problem-solving abilities.
What we offer:
A dynamic work environment where you have the opportunity to develop your technical skills.
Competitive salary and benefits according to Swedish collective agreements.
A modern workshop equipped with the latest tools and technology.
Support for language training for international candidates who need to improve their Swedish.
Candidates from outside Sweden are welcome to apply, and we will assist with the work permit process.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-04
(org.nr 559083-9519)
Fabriksvägen 18d
)
