Workplace & Community Manager to EasyPark
Meet a Group international AB / Receptionistjobb / Stockholm Visa alla receptionistjobb i Stockholm
2024-06-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Meet a Group international AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Meet a Student är en jobbplattform för juniora talanger.
För kunds räkning har vi publicerat denna annons, vill du komma i kontakt med den slutgiltiga arbetsgivaren kan du klicka dig vidare till annonsen:
QUICK FACTS
Extent: Part-time, 32h/week.
Working hours: Monday-Friday, 8:00-15:00
Location: Frihamnen, Stockholm
Start date: As soon as possible
Form of employment: You will work as a consultant and be employed by us at Inte Bara Post Bemanning for the first 6 months, after that there is a big chance to be employed directly by EasyPark since this is a long-term need.
YOUR FUTURE WORKPLACE
At EasyPark, they love cities. They love them for work, for play, and everything in between. That's why their mission is to make life in cities much easier - by taking care of the parking. Using technology, they break barriers, helping improve the urban experience. Their aim is to create a scenario where parking supply and driver demand are balanced not by adding more parking spots or reducing the number of cars, but thanks to predictive technology that connects their users to available spots.
At EasyPark, it is the people that make the difference. They stay true to their values of being curious, continuously collaborating, and maintaining a humble manner while celebrating each milestone. Their values drive them, and these are:
Be curious: We approach the ever-changing world with curiosity
Play together: We play fair for a bigger purpose
Inch by inch: We move towards our vision and celebrate inches along the way
WORK TASKS
As a Workplace & Community Manager, you will play a vital role in the operational support of the
team in the Stockholm office HQ and create a wonderful workplace environment and experience
for the internal and external stakeholders, such as the employees, contractors, clients and
customers. You thrive when bringing people together and support to create a strong sense of
belonging for the various communities within the international team. You love organizing but also
have a back-up plan in place for problem solving any issues. Sounds like a good match? Please
continue reading!
Some examples of your responsibilities include:
Be the main point of contact/go-to person for the Stockholm office and ensure that the workplace continuously develops and offers an enjoyable work environment.
Maintain their office services with third-party suppliers (i.e. cleaning, landlord, coffee
machine etc.) by organizing local workplace operations and procedures.
Generally accountable for the smooth running of the office and arranging for
repairs/alternatives, when necessary.
Ensure the workplace is kept tidy and presentable. Including monitoring office supplies
levels such as stationary, food & drink etc. and restocking accordingly.
Own the local health & safety procedures at the office including arranging and delivering
education and training; as required.
Support with reception and other physical security duties to ensure that external guests
are welcomed into the office and follow relevant procedures.
Coordinate office activities through collaboration with People Operations, Culture &
Development, Talent Acquisition and other functions, on employee engagement initiatives.
SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES:
You have a "hands-on" mentality and are enthusiastic about administrative tasks and
creating a positive employee & guest experience.
You work independently and feel comfortable to take your own initiative and always have a
"Plan B" in place by being solution oriented.
You enjoy organizing, being creative and have great communication skills with various
stakeholders.
You are fluent in English; since this is the company language and they have many
international colleagues (globally, 70 nationalities). You always have an open ear for your environment, enjoy working and connecting with people from all around the world.
Intermediate Swedish is desirable but not essential for this role as most of your
communication will be in English however Swedish can be beneficial for communication
with external suppliers.
Experience from working in a similar role or service-related role where you understand the
importance of great people experience.
You are comfortable working in a global and international environment where change is a
natural part of the growth journey.
OUR OFFER
As an employee at Inte Bara Post Bemanning, you get a consulting manager who becomes your sounding board and coach throughout the employment. As a consultant, you will also be part of our consulting network RPB Insights. RPB Insights gives you training and development in the form of lectures, workshops, network meetings and other social events. It also gives you an opportunity to meet other consultants. We offer all our consultants wellness allowance.
OTHER INFORMATION
This recruitment process is handled by Inte Bara Post Bemanning and all calls and emails about the job should go directly to us. You will be hired by us and work as a consultant.
Apply for this job by clicking Send application. We will review the applications continuously and the advertisement can be closed down before the position is filled.
We do not accept applications via email but if you have specific questions about the job you can contact us at rekrytering@rpbemanning.se
. Include the job title, and if possible a link to the advert, in your email.
For this position, we will obtain a background check after a first interview. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Meet a Group international AB
(org.nr 559191-1747), https://meetastudent.com/sv/ Arbetsplats
Meet a Groups kund Jobbnummer
8742727