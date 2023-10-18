Working Student in Global People & Organization department 40-60% to
2023-10-18
We make real what matters
We offer a flexible and open workplace culture for an optimal balance between studies, work and private life, so that your work-life balance is sure to be good. As a member of the Siemens Student Association, you will have regular opportunities to exchange ideas with your community and expand your network. And who knows: perhaps national or international career opportunities will open up for you with us after your studies. Why not find out for yourself and see what other working students have to say about their experience at Siemens?
Our Global People & Organization Team is now looking for a working student to join the team. We are looking for someone who is ready and eager to join a global setting to contribute and grow with task and projects in the field of People & Organization. You will work together with two business partners to support M&A integration projects and one of our job families. The job spans across the whole matrix organization and consists of long term projects as well as daily tasks on a fast pace. In this function there is an extra focus on project management. You will be in daily contact with colleagues across the globe using English as your main language, and you collaborate with different stakeholder throughout all your responsibilities.
Your new responsibilities
* Drive and support various topics and projects in the area of People & Organization with focus on M&A and talent management
* Preparation, facilitation and follow-up of workshops and meetings
* Preparation of presentation materials and communication for international recipient circles
* Creation and evaluation of various reports
* Active participation in other special topics and projects in the field of people and organizational development as well as change management
* With a confident, ambitious, and solution-oriented mindset the right candidate will develop into driving own topics and gain more responsibilities
Your skills and experience
* Enrolled at a Swedish University or University of Applied Sciences in business administration, management, psychology, law, finance or comparable fields of study in the humanities
* Preferably gained first professional experience in a corporate environment or have worked in People & Organization field (e.g., internship or working student)
* Experience in project management is beneficial
* Desire to apply theoretical knowledge in practice and to actively drive change forward
* Strong organizational and communication skills
* Positive, flexible, and resilient personality with strong team orientation
* Very good written and spoken English skills ( German is a plus)
* Start immediately or by arrangement ideally for a duration of at least one year
The position is based in Solna.
