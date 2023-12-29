Work as a Team Leader for Rescue! A job with great responsibility
International Rescue Committee Sverige Insamling / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2023-12-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos International Rescue Committee Sverige Insamling i Stockholm
Work as a Team Leader for Rescue! An important job with great responsibility
Now you have the chance to become part of Rescue and reach out to vulnerable people whose lives and livelihoods have been shattered around the world as a Team Leader for our Face-to-face recruiting team.
About Rescue
Founded in 1933 on the initiative of Albert Einstein, the International Rescue Committee (RESCUE) helps vulnerable people whose lives and livelihoods have been shattered by conflict and disaster. We work in the most remote and hard-to-reach places on earth and our way of working is developed to consider and support people's complex needs.
We are present in over 50 countries and our teams quickly respond when a disaster occurs. We stay as long as it's necessary. We quickly analyze the situation and assess what needs exist and provide those affected with everything from access to clean water, shelter and healthcare to education and opportunities to earn a living. We ensure that people not only survive but also recover and rebuild their lives.
About the Team leader role
As a team leader, you have the ultimate responsibility to lead our face-to-face teams on the streets of Stockholm. This includes leading by example by individually performing and reaching your targets as a fundraiser as well as being a good ambassador for the organization and leading the team in accordance with Rescue's policy. You will be responsible for the start-up of the workday the work sessions and getting the team to work towards targets set by the organization.
You need to be good at coaching and give feedback so that street fundraisers develop and reach their goals, be able to create and lead workshops according to the needs of the team.
Have the ability to motivate and push our fundraisers and be part of an inclusive and positive atmosphere and be a role model for others when it comes to ethical aspects of fundraising.
You will also be responsible for daily reporting and time reporting for your team members as part of your role.
Therefore, you need to be
• Disciplined and responsible.
• A person who likes to bring out the best in his/her colleagues.
• A good coach and have experience in Face 2 face fundraising
• A person that has experience in administrative services
• A person who likes working towards targets.
• Good at motivating and encouraging others to achieve their target.
• Open and positive
• Social and like to contact other people.
• Engaging and inspiring and familiar with cases that Rescue works with.
• 18 years of age and above
We offer you
• Coaching in leadership.
• Education in communication and fundraising techniques, humanitarian issues, rhetoric and human rights
• Opportunity to develop within an international organization.
• The chance to work with fantastic colleagues.
• Health care allowance of SEK 3,000 per year after a 6-month trial period
About the employment
• Fixed monthly salary SEK 22,312.50 for 87.5% work
• Fixed-term employment of 12 months with a trial period of 6 months
• Place of work: Stockholm
• Working hours: Mon-Fri 10:00-17:00 plus 7 office hours
• Scope: part-time 5 days
Recruitment is ongoing and applications as soon as possible are encouraged.
Submit your CV and answer the selection questions.
Become part of Rescue and make a difference daily for people around the world. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare International Rescue Committee Sverige Insamling
Magnus Ladulåsgatan 3 (visa karta
)
118 65 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8360597