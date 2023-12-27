Work as a street fundraiser for the Swedish Red cross in Gothenburg !
English Speakers: Hard to find a job? Do all the interesting jobs require perfect spoken Swedish? That is not your problem anymore! Come and work as a street fundraiser for The Swedish Red Cross!
Become part of the world's largest humanitarian organization
The Red Cross is the world's largest humanitarian network, with a mission to prevent and alleviate human suffering. The Red Cross is present all over the world, in 192 countries, to help people affected by crises, conflicts and natural disasters
The Swedish organization has its base in approx. 550 local red cross units, supported by 420 employees in central offices. We run activities within crisis and disaster, protection issues and healthcare. We are included as a very active member among the 192 national associations that make up the international Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.
The Swedish Red Cross (Svenska Röda Korset is trusted to turn contributions from individuals, companies, and authorities into concrete efforts for the most vulnerable. Increasingly, we want to influence and contribute to the discussion of how we long-term support society's and people's own capacity for sustainable development - both in Sweden and on the ground in other countries.
Work as a face-to-face fundraiser for Svenska Röda Korset in our street team in Malmö and help us to spread hope around the world!
Right now, Svenska Röda Korset is looking for summer workers for one of the most rewarding part-time jobs available. If you want to develop within humanitarian issues and communication techniques, then you have come to the right place!
We are looking for individuals, who in their everyday lives try to make a difference by debating and engaging others to draw attention to wars, crises, and disasters around the world. In your job as a fundraiser for the Svenska Röda Korset, you get the opportunity to do just that!
Svenska Röda Korset on contributions from individuals, companies, and the government to provide help for the most vulnerable both in Sweden and around the world. We need fundraisers to help us recruit members of the public who would wish to help.
As a fundraiser your job is to recruit monthly donors, something you do through Direktdialog with people outdoors on the street. Working in teams, you would represent Svenska Röda Korset and ensure that more people hear about and support our work. Here's your chance to talk about something you are passionate about.
We offer you to:
• Make a positive difference in the world through your job.
• Use English at work but utilize more and more Swedish as you become more confident in the language.
• Work together with a fantastic team who all want to develop and make a difference!
• Earn a fixed hourly 124/h wage with secure and stable working conditions.
• Gain direct insight into the work of Svenska Röda Korset, with the opportunity to talk to our experts and field workers
• Receive a full and thorough introduction with follow-up training (including first aid)
• Take your first steps into Swedish employment in a supportive environment, knowing that as you do so you are helping people around the world
• An amazing summer job with the opportunity to a permanent employment in the fall.
If you are
• Good at engaging and convincing people
• Enjoying working outdoors in all weathers
• Open, social and positive
• Wants to develope and is result-focused
• Passionate about humanitarian issues and share red cross values
• Have reached the age of 18
Then you are welcome to apply for Red Cross fundraising team.
Recruitment is ongoing, so apply as soon as possible! Please attach your CV and motivation letter. However, this is not mandatory. It is mandatory to answer the selection questions that follow.
You can make a difference daily through your work both in Sweden and in the rest of the world! Become part of the world's largest humanitarian network and apply today!
Practical information:
Type of employment: Probationary employment with an opportunity to a permanent employment after 6 months
City: Gothenburg
Work hours: 10:45 AM - 5:15 PM, Thursday to Sunday. 2-4 days a week
The questions are mandatory to answer, CV is not mandatory.
