Womenswear fitting model 36-38
2023-12-23
We are a Stockholm-based lifestylel brand looking for a part-time fitting model that will work alongside our team and technical designers to help us make sure our clothes fits perfectly on our customers.
// About the job
You will be asked to try on different clothes so that the production team can evaluate the fit and function of the clothes on an actual person. We will ask you for your feedback of how the garments feel to wear and fit you.
This is NOT a photo modelling job. We are only interested in seeing how our clothes fit on different body measurements and body shapes, to help us develop better products.
The fittings take place at our Stockholm store at Kungsgatan, Stockholm. Each session takes up to 2 hours and we generally have 1 session per week.
// Who you are
• You feel comfortable as a fitting model and can let us know your opinion about the fit of the garments you try on.
• Earlier experience with similar work is a merit since we will value your feedback on the fit and feel of each garment, but not a requirement.
• It is preferable if you are active and like to workout
// REQUIREMENTS
Body measurements as per details below
Ability to come to our office in Stockholm during office hours (09.00-11.00)
Flexibility to come to our office at short notice (1-3 days notice)
English communication skills
Body measurement requirements size 36,38,40
/// Size 36/38 (small)
Bust: 88 cm; Measured horizontally at the widest point of the bust
Waist (narrowest part): 69-73 cm; Measured horizontally around at the narrowest point of the waist
Hips (widest part): 94-99 cm; Measured horizontally at the widest point of seat/hips
Total height: 166-174 cm
Please note that only applications with all the above body measurements provided in the application will be considered. Please share your measurements and photos with us! Så ansöker du
