Western Europe TMT Consulting Leader
2025-08-12
Wipro is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients' most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, and operations, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready, sustainable businesses. With over 230,000 employees and business partners across 65 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our customers, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world. For additional information, visit us at www.wipro.com.
Job Description: Introduction
We provide end-to-end business transformation acceleration - from insights to results - and help shape the next generation operating models. Wipro Consulting, with its deep industry focus and product/platform expertise, is at the forefront of Artificial Intelligence (AI) industry transformation and resilience focused transformations. We are a preferred transformation partner of global Fortune 500 companies across financial services, communications and media, consumer, energy, utilities, healthcare and life sciences, and manufacturing industries.
Overview & Responsibilities
This is a Partner level role within our TMT (Telco, Media & Technology) consulting practice. The role as the regional TMT consulting leader for Western Europe will lead the growth of the consulting business across strategic account(s) by leveraging both existing & emerging capabilities, in addition to creating new strategic growth areas to deliver significant profitable growth for the accounts and consulting regionally.
This role is expected to lead the growth agenda, provide thought leadership and be the trusted advisor (in a business development, transformational and delivery capacity) across the following areas within the Western Europe region and in a supporting role for large global accounts.
Digital BSS/OSS Transformation
Hybrid Operations / Telco CX Operations
Network Modernization & 5G Commercialization
NextGen Services
Media & Information Services
New Age Tech Services & Investments
This role is also expected to provide pull-through opportunities for wider Wipro Consulting practice areas (Supply Chain and Operations, Sales and Marketing, Technology Strategy, People and Change, Sustainability).
Areas of focus
Growth: Work with the Consulting leadership team and sales teams to agree and execute a targeted sales strategy to grow Wipro's TMT Consulting business across Western Europe (Benelux, Nordics, France, Spain, Portugal & Italy)
Relationships: As a Consulting Leader, you bring a significant external network that you can leverage to provide Wipro with business development opportunities. You also possess the ability to quickly forge constructive internal relationships within and across multiple Wipro practices, ensuring we can take a truly 'One Wipro' approach to our clients.
Solutions: You will be a good 'shaper', able to pull together the best of what Wipro can offer to drive innovative solutions to client problems
Team Building: Initially you will look to leverage the broader consulting capabilities in the Europe region, as well as our substantial offshore presence. As pipeline crystalizes, you will also look to build an on-site presence within the region of similarly minded TMT consultants.
What we are looking for
Develop Business, Sell & Deliver
Big picture orientation, conceiving effective strategies to drive growth across the region
Outstanding leadership, communication, relationship building and networking skills on the client side, ecosystem partners and internal organization
Successful in generating consulting business from new and existing accounts and have the capability to drive and lead customer relationships into multimillion-dollar engagements.
Bring a self-sufficient approach that will be both pro-active in driving business development opportunities as well as effective at creating personal utilization in our 'sell & deliver' operating model (after a period of embedding)
Delivery and program expertise with experience in handling multi shore consulting projects with distributed teams delivering sustainable customer value
Driving Transformation
Be a champion and passionate advocate for TMT landscape to reposition Wipro as a strategic partner to accelerate and sustain customer value. The individual must be an ambassador for Digital Adoption and Digital Transformation.
Significant transformation proposition definition and engagement shaping using core and disruptive technologies to solve business problems for tangible business benefits at large enterprise clients
Influential internal change agent with gravitas and business building mindset
Ability to drive and lead strategic execution, manage change, build relationships with clients and partners, motivate teams and achieve results
Bring strong program and consulting disciplines (e.g. Project / Program Management, Storytelling, Executive Communications, Commercial disciplines etc.
Talent Management
Creative, collaborative, and motivating consulting leader who can focus diverse teams on common outcomes and goals
Nurturing, developing, mentoring of top talent into future consulting business leaders
Execution of organizational people strategy with strong collaboration from HR and Recruitment leads
Proactively seeks opportunities to attract top diverse talent at all levels
Thought Leadership
Strong knowledge and experience of developing and delivering strategic initiatives.
Brings own opinion on the key issues facing CxO's across the Western Europe region and able to demonstrate how they have leveraged this in a collaborative environment to develop points of views and propositions
Ability to converse with industry leaders and analysts on trends within the region
Proactively propose solutions, investment decisions along with published artifacts, industry speakerships, analyst interactions etc.
Internal content and offerings creator, writes publications, blogs and whitepapers
