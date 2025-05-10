We're hiring waiters for Our New Restaurant in Gothenburg

The Elephant is growing, and we're looking for passionate individuals to join us on this exciting journey. We're searching for service-minded team members who love creating unforgettable guest experiences - always with a smile and attention to detail.
We offer: A great working environment Opportunities to grow and develop A strong team and fair working conditions
Do you have restaurant experience - or are you a quick learner ready to deliver top-notch service? Then we want to meet you! Apply easily via our website: https://theelephant.se/ledigajob/ We look forward to receiving your application!