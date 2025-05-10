We're hiring waiters for Our New Restaurant in Gothenburg

Linne Curry AB / Servitörsjobb / Göteborg
2025-05-10


The Elephant is growing, and we're looking for passionate individuals to join us on this exciting journey. We're searching for service-minded team members who love creating unforgettable guest experiences - always with a smile and attention to detail.

We offer:
A great working environment
Opportunities to grow and develop
A strong team and fair working conditions

Do you have restaurant experience - or are you a quick learner ready to deliver top-notch service? Then we want to meet you!
Apply easily via our website: https://theelephant.se/ledigajob/
We look forward to receiving your application!

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-31
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Linne Curry AB (org.nr 559109-3215), https://theelephant.se/
Linnégatan 68 (visa karta)
413 08  GÖTEBORG

Jobbnummer
9331991

