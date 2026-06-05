We're hiring home cleaners in Stockholm
Freska Sweden AB / Städarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla städarjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Freska Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Lidingö
, Järfälla
, Sollentuna
, Tyresö
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have experience in home cleaning and want to work at a company that offers real opportunities to grow and develop? Join us at Freska as a home cleaner.
Freska – More than just a cleaning company 💙
Freska is one of Europe's fastest growing cleaning companies with one clear goal: to become the best and most recommended workplace for service professionals. Our values — People first, Growth, and Responsibility — guide us every step of the way.
What we offer:
Collective agreement
Health benefits
Paid travel time between customers
Career opportunities and growth paths
Training and coaching in home cleaning
A supportive team and team leader
Direct office support during your workday
Bonuses and performance-based rewards
Unlimited coffee and good vibes in the office
About the job 👇
You'll be working in the most important place for our customers – their home. Tasks include vacuuming, dusting, and mopping. A good eye for detail is a big plus! You'll use the Freska Pro app to manage your schedule, customer information, and stay updated with everything you need.
We're looking for someone who:
Speaks Swedish or English
Have experience in home cleaning
Can work flexibly between Monday-Friday 08:00–17:00
Has a valid work permit
Apply now to be part of Freska! ✨ Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Freska Sweden AB
(org.nr 556752-7881), https://www.freska.se/
Årstaängsvägen 21 C (visa karta
)
117 60 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9949159