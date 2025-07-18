We're hiring home cleaners 50% or more guaranteed position available!

Freska Sweden AB / Städarjobb / Stockholm
2025-07-18


Do you have experience in home cleaning and want to work at a company that offers real opportunities to grow and develop? Join us at Freska as a home cleaner - now with guaranteed 50% employment (20 hours/week)!
Freska - More than just a cleaning company
Freska is one of Europe's fastest growing cleaning companies with one clear goal: to become the best and most recommended workplace for service professionals. Our values - People first, Growth, and Responsibility - guide us every step of the way.
What we offer:
Collective agreement
Health benefits
Paid travel time between customers
Career opportunities and growth paths
Training and coaching in home cleaning
A supportive team and team leader
Direct office support during your workday
Bonuses and performance-based rewards
Guaranteed 50% employment = 20 hours/week with opportunity to work more
Unlimited coffee and good vibes in the office

About the job
You'll be working in the most important place for our customers - their home. Tasks include vacuuming, dusting, and mopping. A good eye for detail is a big plus! You'll use the Freska Pro app to manage your schedule, customer information, and stay updated with everything you need.
We're looking for someone who:
Speaks Swedish or English
Have experience in home cleaning
Can work flexibly between 08:00-17:00
Has a valid work permit

Apply now to be part of Freska!

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-17
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Freska Sweden AB (org.nr 556752-7881), https://www.freska.se/
Årstaängsvägen 17 (visa karta)
117 43  STOCKHOLM

Jobbnummer
9431469

