We're hiring home cleaners 50% or more guaranteed position available!
Freska Sweden AB / Städarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla städarjobb i Stockholm
2025-05-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Freska Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Lidingö
, Järfälla
, Sollentuna
, Tyresö
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have experience in home cleaning and want to work at a company that offers real opportunities to grow and develop? Join us at Freska as a home cleaner - now with guaranteed 50% employment (20 hours/week)!
Freska - More than just a cleaning company
Freska is one of Europe's fastest growing cleaning companies with one clear goal: to become the best and most recommended workplace for service professionals. Our values - People first, Growth, and Responsibility - guide us every step of the way.
What we offer:
Collective agreement
Health benefits
Paid travel time between customers
Career opportunities and growth paths
Training and coaching in home cleaning
A supportive team and team leader
Direct office support during your workday
Bonuses and performance-based rewards
Guaranteed 50% employment = 20 hours/week with opportunity to work more
Unlimited coffee and good vibes in the office
About the job
You'll be working in the most important place for our customers - their home. Tasks include vacuuming, dusting, and mopping. A good eye for detail is a big plus! You'll use the Freska Pro app to manage your schedule, customer information, and stay updated with everything you need.
We're looking for someone who:
Speaks Swedish or English
Have experience in home cleaning
Can work flexibly between 08:00-17:00
Has a valid work permit
Apply now to be part of Freska! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Freska Sweden AB
(org.nr 556752-7881), https://www.freska.se/
Årstaängsvägen 17 (visa karta
)
117 43 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9366601