We're Hiring: Business Analyst with SAP Order to Cash or IBP Expertise
2025-01-07
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Huddinge
, Södertälje
, Huddinge
Join Multiply - Where Technology Meets Innovation
At Multiply (https://www.multiply.se/),
we're redefining the future of technology by delivering advanced solutions to drive digital transformation across industries. Our flagship product, VisFlow (https://www.visflow.io/),
is a cutting-edge platform for real-time visualization and analytics.
We are seeking a Business Analyst with expertise in SAP Order-to-Cash (O2C) or Integrated Business Planning (IBP) with Kinaxis experience to join our team. This is your opportunity to work on transformative projects and shape innovative solutions for our client
Your Responsibilities
Collaborate with stakeholders to design, optimize, and implement business processes in O2C or IBP domains.
Lead the alignment of business goals with SAP and planning solutions, ensuring scalability and efficiency.
Develop and document global processes, templates, and system configurations.
Act as a bridge between technical teams and business stakeholders, driving seamless project execution.
Provide expertise in process improvement and change management.
Stay updated on best practices and trends, contributing to innovative solutions.
Your Qualifications
For O2C Expertise:
Strong knowledge of SAP S/4HANA with a focus on O2C processes.
Familiarity with sales, delivery, and invoicing workflows.
Experience in managing end-to-end system implementations and configurations.
For IBP with Kinaxis Expertise:
Deep understanding of Integrated Business Planning and advanced planning systems.
Hands-on experience with Kinaxis or similar APS tools in an industrial or supply chain context.
Proven ability to design scalable and effective planning frameworks.
What We're Looking For
Strong analytical, problem-solving, and project management skills.
Ability to manage stakeholders and communicate effectively in cross-functional teams.
Experience working in global, complex environments.
A passion for leveraging technology to create impactful solutions.
Why Join Multiply?
Collaborate on impactful, innovative projects with leading clients.
Be part of a dynamic team in an inclusive and innovative environment.
Work on exciting solutions like VisFlow and shape the future of technology.
Enjoy flexibility with remote working options or join us in Sweden.
Apply Now
Take the next step in your career by sending your CV and a brief cover letter to join@multiply.tech
Let's create the future of business transformation together!
