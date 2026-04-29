Wellness & Medical rehab practitioner to Sand Clinic
Sand Clinic AB / Hälsojobb / Stockholm Visa alla hälsojobb i Stockholm
2026-04-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sand Clinic AB i Stockholm
Sand Clinic is a membership-based integrative health care practice located in Hagastaden, Stockholm. We are seeking an exceptionally experienced Integrative Bodywork and Wellness Therapist to join our multidisciplinary Care Team on a full-time, permanent basis.
This is a senior specialist role requiring advanced, formally certified training across a broad range of integrative bodywork, somatic movement, and Ayurvedic wellness modalities. The successful candidate will work closely with our physicians, physiotherapists, and nutritional specialists to design and deliver highly personalized treatment programmes for our members.
What we are looking for
We require a practitioner with demonstrated training and professional experience across the following areas:
Bodywork modalities
Structural Integration (Rolfing)
Craniosacral therapy
Ayurvedic medicine and bodywork
Lomi Lomi
Esalen massage
Deep tissue massage
Sports massage
Trigger point therapy
Swedish massage
Reiki
Movement and somatic therapy
Yoga therapy
Somatic movement
Pilates
Breathwork
Corrective movement personal training
Meditation instruction
Dance
Wellness and nutrition
Ayurvedic diet and nutrition
Professional Ayurvedic chef
What we offer
Full-time permanent employment at Sand Clinic AB, Stockholm
Salary from 35 000 SEK per month, based on experience and qualifications
Sand Clinic membership, pension contribution, and professional development support
A working environment at the intersection of medicine, science, and integrative wellbeing
Collaboration with a multidisciplinary team of physicians, physiotherapists, and health specialists
About this role
We recognize that this combination of qualifications is exceptionally rare. If you hold training and professional experience across the majority of the modalities listed above, we encourage you to apply and tell us about your background in detail.
Fluency in English is required. Swedish language skills are welcome but not required. The position is based in Stockholm, Sweden. Applicants must have the right to work in Sweden or the EU/EEA, or be prepared to apply for a Swedish work permit with the support of Sand Clinic AB.
How to apply
Please submit the following to info@sandclinic.se
:
Your CV, including details of all relevant training and certifications
A personal statement outlining your experience across the modalities listed above
Contact details for two professional references
Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis. We aim to respond to all applications within ten working days.
Sand Clinic AB is an equal opportunity employer. We welcome applications from all qualified candidates regardless of background, nationality, or country of origin. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-29
E-post: info@sandclinic.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sand Clinic AB
(org.nr 559207-1590)
Hagaesplanaden 49 (visa karta
)
113 68 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9882479