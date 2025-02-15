Well-known fashion company is looking for a Acquisition Specialist
2025-02-15
Our client, a well known fashion brand, are now looking for a Acquisition Specialist. Do you have experience working with consultant-related processes and wants to work in a in an organization that is characterized by high tempo, successful deliveries and great team spirit?
OM TJÄNSTEN
You will be joining a busy and harmonious team, the role of Consultant Acquisition Specialist is responsible for end-to-end administration of consultant procurement and hiring processes, from initial resource request through to candidate selection, contract generation and onboarding/offboarding.
The Consultant Acquisition Team is responsible for the end-to-end management of the procurement, onboarding and offboarding of consultant resources across H&M group. As a part of an expansion of our team remit and amendment of team organisational structures, we are looking for a new team member to join for an initial 12-month period.
You are offered
• The ability to get a foot in the door of a global company
• An open, fast-changing, flexible, humane and fun workplace!
• A company with a start-up corporate culture, a lot of forward-thinking and a strong belief in a digital future
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Supporting hiring managers with system and process-related queries across the consultant hiring lifecycle
• Administration of consultant hiring requests and contract updates, ensuring a smooth process from start to finish
• Supporting delivery of improvements to consultant procurement systems, processes policies and other commercial topics.
• Ensure cost-consciousness is displayed by all stakeholders in the consultant procurement process.
• Support the business to solve any process or commercial conflicts that arise (or escalate where necessary)
• Keep accurate and updated records of consultant contracts and associated documents.
• Monitor activities to ensure adherence to company policies and internal legal standards.
• ServiceNow administration of consultant contracts, including updates, renewals, and terminations.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
The person we are looking for should have at least 1-2 years work experience and good knowledge of the following:
• Excellent administration and coordination skills
• Great skills in Office365 and experience in ServiceNow
• Previous experience to contingent labor processes or other relevant people-centered activities would be highly advantageous
• Ability to work in fast-paced environments, with regularly changing priorities
• Collaborative team player, with creative problem-solving skills
• A positive 'can-do' attitude and high attention to detail
• Master fluent English in speech and writing
• For this position, it is advantageous if you have previously worked in a similar role within the fashion industry.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
