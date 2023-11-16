Webmaster with Content Management experience
2023-11-16
Are you a Webmaster looking for a fast-paced environment where you can take your future into your own hands? Then look no further. At Irisity, we are expanding our team and we are looking for a Webmaster who is ready to make an impact in the AI & Surveillance industry in a B2B.
Do you have a broad and experienced webmaster profile with the desire to work with content management? And are you excited to work in the intersection between the Webmaster role and the Content Manager role? Then you might be the new colleague we are looking for!
In the role of Webmaster, you will have your primary focus on working with our websites, but the task goes across our entire online marketing platform and digital activities. We are currently looking for a digital marketing specialist which will be your daily wingman. Together you will drive a growth agenda so we can deliver the right content, in the right places, at the right time to the right audience.
The position requires broad online experience, with a good technical understanding, an eye for UX and design, good communication skills, and some strategic insight.
The work to establish and develop our online marketing platform has just started.
In more detail, your tasks will include the following:
Website and CMS management, including operation and further development of our websites.
Website performance, analysis of website traffic and user engagement.
SEO - Optimization and maintenance of existing content in our CMS.
Content Management, including optimization and distribution of content on our websites and other media platforms.
Analytics and data, collection and how we can translate it into knowledge about the user journey and markets.
You must ensure that content and sites meet requirements for GDPR, Cookie regulations and copyright.
Manage new and existing technology integrations to support websites and digital marketing initiatives.
If you have slightly broader experience, perhaps even expertise, to also take care of content management over our overall online marketing platform, build followers on our social media, and develop our social media engagement, it is an advantage.
Your profile
You have at least 5 years' experience as webmaster and content management
You have technical knowledge of Wordpress and web publishing
You are skilled at SEO and website analysis
You have a degree in marketing or from a technical university
Preferably experience with UX / UI design
Fluent in English and Swedish. Additional language skills are a plus.
About you
You have an eye for detail and deal with the tasks when you update and run our websites - with quality and accuracy in mind.
You are creative and contribute ideas or counterplay to a design, a campaign or an image.
You are open and committed in your approach, with a "can-do" attitude.
You know and like that if you are in a small marketing department, you work a bit broadly.
It is not a requirement, but if you have some graphic tendencies, it is a plus, including knowledge of the Adobe Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator).
It is not certain that you can do everything we hope for, but there should also be something you have to learn. Either way, you like the position to expand beyond areas of responsibility across our online marketing platform.
Why apply?
We are in an exciting stage at full speed where no two days are the same. The market is large and we are now in the process of taking the next step. You must think that a culture where we spar with each other, have freedom under own responsibility and are solution-oriented suits you well. We are in the process of hiring a digital marketing specialist to join the marketing team.
You will initially report to Irisity COO, Raziel Bareket. Send your application, CV and diplomas to via the link. We regularly call for interviews.
Application deadline 31 November 2023.
We look forward to receiving your application and CV.
About Irisity
Irisity is a leading provider of AI-powered video analytics solutions. We develop deep learning-based algorithms upgrading security cameras into intelligent detection devices while safeguarding personal integrity. We believe that enhanced AI performance, ethics, and privacy go hand in hand, creating a positive mark within the camera security industry.
Irisity currently serves customers in more than 90 countries and has offices in Sweden, the USA, Singapore, the UAE, and Israel, and operates through a network of resellers, partners, security companies, and camera manufacturers globally.
As a global company, we value diverse teams that can contribute to our team success through their unique perspectives, experiences, and backgrounds.
