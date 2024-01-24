We want more people in the kitchen at Pinchos Hammarby sjöstad
We are looking for a new colleague for the kitchen! At Pinchos, our values and our commitment to each employee live and develop. That's why it's important to find nice people who fit right into our culture and our restaurant environment, because when everyone is comfortable and well, the job also works better! We welcome many guests to the kitchen at Pinchos every day and do everything to meet their expectations. With many guests comes a fast pace and it is important to maintain calm, focus and to find joy in meeting our guests at the door. We work for a mix of skills and experience in our kitchens, which means that we should be able to offer you with cooking experience a developing workplace. But we also want to welcome you who are completely new to our industry. Then it is not required that you are a trained chef or have several years of experience, but what you lack in knowledge you can make up for with a drive to want to learn! Who are we? At Pinchos we believe in delivering a WOW experience both to our customers and also to our employees. We encourage all employees to be themselves, and that your unique personality together with everyone else's is what makes up Pincho's personality! Pinchos is a restaurant concept based on an original Swedish idea from Gothenburg in 2012. The head office is also established in Gothenburg. In addition to offering a wide, varied selection of small dishes in premises with extravagant decor, Pinchos also distinguishes itself by being the world's first app restaurant. Since the start, our guests have taken both us, our app and our food to their hearts. In 2014, the concept was opened up to franchisees and in 2017 an international establishment was started. The chain currently has over 70 restaurants and is expanding steadily. We can offer you - a fun workplace - great opportunities to develop in the chain - an innovative concept - fantastic colleagues To be a good fit with us, we believe that you - have previous experience working in a kitchen - are flexible and innovative - enjoy a fast pace - appreciates the guest contact that our open kitchens offer - spreads positive energy around you - is good at ensuring quality - appreciates that our food is prepared according to recipes - is fast, accurate and efficient - can and wants to treat yourself Does this sound like something for you ? Hurry up to apply! Så ansöker du
