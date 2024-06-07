We are seeking Veterinarians for Skara Djursjukhus smådjur/ Animal Hospital
Skara Djursjukhus/smådjur AB / Veterinärsjobb / Skara Visa alla veterinärsjobb i Skara
2024-06-07
, Götene
, Lidköping
, Falköping
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Skara Djursjukhus/smådjur AB i Skara
, Vara
, Alingsås
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Skara Animal Hospital has been around since the 18th century, it was here where veterinary education in Sweden was once founded. Today we are a modern and well-equipped small animal clinic with personal service, and a great community-spirit. Working with us you get the opportunity for significant individual development.
The premises are spacious, with an inviting large reception and shop section. The polyclinic has eight examination rooms consisting of ultrasound equipment, eye equipment and a separate room for infectious patients. We are a certified Cat Friendly Clinic with own lab and a large department for imaging diagnostics.
The surgical department has two operating theaters with ventilators, modern monitoring equipment as well as laparoscopy equipment. We perform soft tissue surgery, orthopedics and gastro-/endoscopies. The dental team has its own dental room equipped with a dental unit and dental X-ray.
The patient care department is used for postoperative patients and daycare patients in need of treatment. If the patients require round-the-clock care, we take care of the transport to Alingsås Animal Hospital for further assessments and care.
We are currently six veterinarians, one of whom is a small animal specialist, six animal nurses, four animal caregivers, and a sterile processing technician.
The clinic is part of Veterinärgruppen Sweden and has a close collaboration with Alingsås Djursukhus, Skövde Djurklinik, Vara Veterinärstation, and Smådjurskliniken i Lerum. This collaboration provides many benefits, above all excellent support for colleagues and frequently organized in-house training.
How do you want to work? We are able to customize schedules and opportunities for growth and improvement in your areas of interest.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-07
E-post: carola.hallin@skarasmadjur.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Skara Djursjukhus/smådjur AB
(org.nr 556844-7642)
Gråbrödragatan 4 (visa karta
)
532 31 SKARA Kontakt
Platschef
Carola Hallin carola.hallin@skarasmadjur.se +4673 628 67 23 Jobbnummer
8735641