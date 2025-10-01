We are looking for an Environment Coordinator in Eskilstuna
2025-10-01
On behalf of our client, we are currently looking for an Environment Coordinator in Eskilstuna. The assignment is full-time and is expected to start on November 1, 2025, and continue until November 1, 2026
About the assignment: We are looking for a Senior Environmental Coordinator on behalf of our client. The Environmental Coordinator will be responsible for coordinating environmental work related to, for example, air and water emissions, waste generation, chemical handling, emissions control, regulatory compliance with operating permit requirements, and reporting to both internal and external stakeholders.
Main responsibilities include:
Developing and implementing policies and practices to identify/mitigate hazardous conditions within the workplace and external environments ;
Investigating accidents and environmental incidents and liaising with engineers, management, and environment regulatory authorities to identify causes of accidents and prevent their recurrence ;
Providing advice and training on safety protocols and conducting audits to ensure compliance with organization and government standards related to environment ;
Start: 2025-11-01 End: 2026-11-01 Scope: Full time Location: Eskilstuna Background check: May be necessary
About you We are looking for someone who meets the following mandatory requirements:
You are an experienced leader with a successful track record in chemical management.
You hold a university degree in Chemistry, Environmental Science, Occupational Health & Safety or related field and have proven experience in chemical management and regulatory compliance.
Fluency in English is required; other languages are a plus
Personal qualities:
You excel in interacting with a wide range of stakeholders and with teams across our global footprint, building trusting relationships, collaborating, and communicating effectively.
Your skilled interpersonal abilities are adapted to fit all levels in the organization.
You analyze complex data, translate it into strategies, and develop meaningful actions and results.
You drive change through cooperation and facilitation, challenging the status quo pragmatically.
Problem-solving and continuous improvements are your guiding principles.
Application Does this assignment sound interesting? Please submit your application as soon as possible, as the selection process and interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis, and the position may be filled before the application deadline.
You can easily apply by submitting your CV and answering a few questions. Candidates who best match the role will be contacted for a phone interview and then invited for an interview with us at Devotum. The next step is an interview with our client. Reference checks are part of the process.
If you have any questions about the assignment, you are welcome to contact the responsible Consultant Manager Ferri Ghaderi 070-499 38 00 eller ferri.ghaderi@devotum.se
Feel secure as a consultant at Devotum As a consultant at Devotum, you have the option to either invoice through your own company or become directly employed by us. As a Devotum employee, you are always offered fair terms according to the collective agreement (Almega), which includes, among other things, wellness benefits, occupational pension, and insurance.
With us, every consultant is important, and our consultant managers are always available to provide the support and guidance you need throughout the assignment period. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Devotum AB
(org.nr 556685-9293), http://www.devotum.se Arbetsplats
Devotum Kontakt
Farzaneh Ghaderi ferri.ghaderi@devotum.se Jobbnummer
9535146