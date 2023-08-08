We are looking for an Area Sales Manager for our Spanish and Portuguese mar
Firefly is a Swedish company that provides industrial fire prevention and protection systems to the process industry worldwide. Since 1973, Firefly has specialized in creating customized system solutions of the highest technical standards and quality. Based on customer needs and research Firefly has developed and patented products and solutions, creating a unique portfolio of innovative products and system solutions to increase the level of safety.
We continue to grow and we are now looking for a new colleague for our market in Spain and Portugal. If you have a passion for selling advanced technical systems and building long lasting business relationships with customers, you might be the person we are looking for.
Work description
As an Area Sales Manager at Firefly your daily tasks will include:
- Manage sales of advanced customer specific fire prevention systems
- Be responsible for the entire sales cycle
- Develop new business opportunities and maintain existing business
- Actively work with marketing activities, such as trade shows and seminars
- Approximately 70 travelling days per year, or more
Education and experience requirements:
- Bachelor's degree in engineering or other technical education
- Experience in technical sales, preferably in advanced system sales
- Experience in developing sales in Spain and Portugal
- Fluent in Spanish
- Fluent in English
- Drivers licence
It is meritable if you also speak Portuguese and/or Swedish.
We will place great emphasis on personal skills and qualities for this position. Personal skills and qualities that we see as beneficial are a high technical interest and curiosity. We want you to have a flexible, prestigeless and adaptable approach. You should also be business minded and have a strong sense of commitment and drive.
The position is located in Stockholm.
We wish to recieve your CV in English.
At Firefly, we are passionate about safety and technical innovation. We are constantly striving to reach the most effective fire prevention and protection solutions for industrial processes in areas such as tissue manufacturing, recycling processes, bioenergy and woodworking. Our efforts reduce the risk of fires and dust explosions in industries, resulting in safer workplaces for people all over the world.
Since 1973, Firefly develops, manufactures and sells state of the art fire prevention and protection systems.
Over 90 employees with international backgrounds work in our headquarter, located in a spacious office in Hammarby Sjöstad, Stockholm. We are represented worldwide and sales are made both directly to customers as well as through distributors in over 80 countries. Firefly is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.
