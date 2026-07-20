We are looking for a Strategic Buyer for IT and HR Services
Adecco Sweden Aktiebolag / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2026-07-20
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Adecco Sweden Aktiebolag i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
About the Position
Are you an experienced procurement professional with a passion for strategic sourcing and a strong ability to drive business value? We are currently looking for a self-driven and commercially minded procurement specialist to manage indirect procurement of IT software and HR services within a global organization.
In this role, you will work in an international environment, leading sourcing activities, supplier negotiations, and cost-saving initiatives while collaborating closely with both local and global stakeholders. This is an excellent opportunity to make an impact, develop supplier relationships, and contribute to the continuous improvement of the procurement function.
This is a full-time consulting assignment starting on October 1, 2026, and running for approximately 10 months, with the possibility of extension. The position is based in Mölndal, with the opportunity to work remotely 1-2 days per week.
Key Responsibilities
Manage indirect procurement of IT software and HR services across Europe.
Lead and execute supplier negotiations and manage the supplier base within the assigned category areas.
Identify and implement cost-saving initiatives and manage RFQ processes in Ariba.
Analyze spend and pricing data to identify business opportunities and support negotiations.
Collaborate with local, operational, and global procurement teams to implement strategies and initiatives.
Identify opportunities to consolidate purchasing activities and optimize contracts and supplier volumes.
Contribute to the improvement of procurement processes, systems, and ways of working.
About you
We are looking for a proactive and accountable professional with a strong business mindset. You enjoy working independently, take initiative, and have a natural ability to prioritize and drive tasks forward. You are analytical, solution-oriented, and skilled at building strong relationships with both internal and external stakeholders.
In addition, you are an effective communicator, well-organized, and motivated by finding efficient solutions that create value for the business.
Qualifications
Minimum of 2 years ́ experience in indirect procurement.
Experience in procuring IT software and/or HR services.
Proven experience in sourcing, supplier negotiations, and contract management.
Experience in cost analysis and driving cost-saving initiatives.
Experience with procurement systems, preferably SAP Ariba.
Comfortable working in an international environment.
Excellent English communication skills, both written and spoken.
Post-secondary education in Procurement, Business Administration, Logistics, Supply Chain Management, or a related field.
Important Information Regarding Your Application
To help us assess your qualifications and experience as accurately as possible, we kindly ask you to submit an updated and clearly structured CV. Please ensure that your CV outlines your previous roles, key responsibilities, and the number of years of experience you have within each relevant area.
Applications are reviewed on an ongoing basis. The position may be filled before the application deadline, so we encourage you to submit your application as soon as possible.
Contact Information
If you have any questions regarding the position or the recruitment process, please contact the responsible recruiter:
Josephine HjalmarssonJosephine.hjalmarsson@adecco.se
For questions regarding registration or technical support, please contact:info@adecco.se
Please note that we do not accept applications via email. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Adecco Sweden Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556447-2677), https://www.adecco.com/sv-se
Ullevigatan 19 (visa karta
)
411 40 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Adecco Kontakt
National Recruiter
Josephine Hjalmarsson josephine.hjalmarsson@adecco.se Jobbnummer
10007287