We are looking for a Resident Engineer for our team in Södertälje.
We are looking for a Resident Engineer (m/f/d) for our team at the location in Stockholm (Södertälje) Sweden. Join the TRATON Global Business Development Team to support Scania. Coordinate project timelines, collaborate with Scania's project management, testing, and engineering teams, and resolve technical issues. Facilitate communication between Scania and ZF, identify process improvements, and support business development initiatives.
What you can expect as a Resident Engineer Scania (m/f/d):
Coordinate project timelines and deliverables.
Collaborate with Scania's project management, testing, and engineering teams.
Monitor project progress and report on milestones.
Support meetings and testing workshops.
Resolve technical problems and facilitate communication.
Identify process improvements and new business opportunities.
Collaborate with the TRATON Key Account Team
Your profile as a Resident Engineer Scania (m/f/d):
Minimum 3 years of experience in automotive engineering/project management.
Degree in engineering or industrial engineering.
Experience in vehicle dynamics and control systems.would be a benefit
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Ability to work independently and in a team.
Experience with commercial vehicles and automotive software development is a plus.
Willingness to travel within Sweden and Europe.
Fluency in English; Swedish is a plus. Så ansöker du
