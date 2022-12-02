We are looking for a recruiter in Stockholm, Gothenburg or Lund!
2022-12-02
Our customer, who are big in the automotive industry, is now looking for a recruiter!
The position is located in Stockholm, Gothenburg or Lund.
In this role, you will be part of the technical recruitment team, where the goal is to find and attract the best talent. You will have a close collaboration, both on a strategic and operational level. You will hire managers and stakeholders in product, technology and design.
The assignment
• In this role, you are passionate about recruiting the best talent. You will also share your knowledge of technical talent markets and procurement methods.
• In this role, you will also act as an advisor and partner. You will work closely with recruitment managers, understand their needs, fill vacancies and plan for the future. Together with other recruiters, you will build up a pool consisting of different talents.
• In this assignment, you are responsible for the entire recruitment process. You will actively seek and attract the right talent and build a network with people around the technology community. You will also work with fair and efficient processes that ensure diversity and a good candidate experience.
Do you have more than 5 years of experience as a recruiter? Do you think detective work is fun? Then look here!
Requirements and experience
• You have more than 5 years of experience as a recruiter and/or several years of experience in advanced sourcing and end-to-end recruitment.
• In your previous experience, you have worked with the recruitment of technical roles, everything from startups to large companies.
• You have experience of working in a global environment within the recruitment industry.
• As a person, you are creative and find it fun to do "detective work", as the role involves proactive searching.
• You have experience in creating well-written campaigns and associated job descriptions. This is based on the latest research on how to attract the right talent.
• As a person, you have an active interest in learning new programming languages, platforms, tools, design portfolios, approaches, etc.
Meritorious
• If you have experience in tech companies or companies that have undergone a digital transformation, it is advantageous.
Language
• You have very good knowledge of English and Swedish, in writing and speaking.
Access and application
• Access: 16 Jan 2023
• Assignment duration: at least 1 year
