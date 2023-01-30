We are looking for a Master Data Responsible for our client in Lund!
2023-01-30
Our client is now looking for a Master Data Responsible who will support the Global Master Data Team regarding processes for purchased components.
The team's mission is to choose the right UNSPC class and classify materials with data such as dimensions, capacity, voltage, frequency, weight and more. You will work in a global request tool where you receive requests to create material masters in SAP with given criteria.
This assignment requires a high degree of accuracy, a sense of detail and skills in searching for information related to the components. This work is mainly done via data sheets, websites and sometimes by telephone to the suppliers.
Do you have competence in the Master data management area? Then you could be the right person for this assignment!
Personal characteristics
• We are looking for you who are easy to collaborate with, you are a team player!
• You have administrative skills and an analytical mind.
• As a person, you want to continuously develop and learn new things.
Requirements and experience
• We are looking for someone who has a high level of technical understanding of food processing components.
• You have competence in the Master Data Management Area.
• We are also looking for you who have practical experience from global business IT systems.
• You have very good knowledge of the Microsoft Office package
• You have good knowledge of SAP.
Language requirements
• Good knowledge of Swedish and English, written and spoken.
Other
• Our clients wish is that the consultant brings his own equipment.
• Our customer prefers work on site, but there is the possibility of remote work.
• A drug test will be performed before the assignment starts.
Tillträde och ansökan
Assignment duration: 12 Feb 2023 - 31 Jan 2024, with good possibilities for extension.
Application deadline: 10 Feb 2023
Selection and interviews are ongoing, so submit your application today.
