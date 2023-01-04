We are looking for a Junior Administration Coordinator in Södertälje!
2023-01-04
Arbetsuppgifter
In this assignment, you will be part of a developed organization with a rich variety of different tasks. Most tasks are of an administrative and clerical nature!
You will support both management and executive assistants with administrative tasks such as:
• Planning and booking of activities.
• You will organize various documents and information regarding routines, processes, organization, visitors and more. It may also include handling of calendars for administration.
• You will participate in various meetings and workshops and support these events through bookings, information exchange and administrative tasks.
Personal characteristics
• We are looking for you who have good communication skills, both verbally and in writing.
• We are also looking for someone who can see the big picture, but has a sense of detail.
• As a person, it comes naturally to you to be able to see solutions to problems.
Experience
• We are looking for you who have 2 years or more experience from administrative roles.
• It is advantageous if you have administration-related diplomas or courses.
Language
• For this position, it is a requirement that you have good knowledge of English, written and spoken.
• It is advantageous if you have knowledge of Swedish.
• It is also advantageous if you have knowledge of Mandarin.
Tillträde och ansökan
Assignment duration: 1 Feb 2023 - 31 Jan 2024
Application deadline: 10 Jan 2023
Selection and interviews take place continuously, so submit your application today.
Sway Sourcing is a modern company that recruits in several industries on the Swedish labor market. We match candidates' skills and knowledge with the company's needs.
