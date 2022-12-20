We are looking for a Junior Accountant for the iGaming company Glitnor!
2022-12-20
Are you eager to learn and enjoy being hands-on, and bring positive energy to your team? We offer a fantastic opportunity to grow and to be part of a collaborative, agile and passionate environment. Are you up for the task?
About the position
Perido is looking for a Junior Accountant for Glitnor, one of the most entrepreneurial and fast-growing companies in iGaming, with the ambition to be number one. Glitnor firmly believes that going to work should be a positive experience and do their best to make sure that the employees are happy. With a flat company structure, they offer freedom with responsibility, which encourages people to maximize their talent for professional growth. You will be part of the Finance team at Glitnors office which is located in the center of Stockholm.
Your daily tasks
In this role, you will be part of a small and growing Finance team across locations, involved in various general financial duties, including month-end, quarterly and year-end closing reports.
What will you be doing?
Perform general accounting functions and activities, including preparation of monthly management accounts. Full close process.
Implement month- and quarter-end processes
Improve the existing reporting tools within the company including monthly reconciliation of account balances, costs and intercompany reconciliations and recharges.
Build and improve processes to support efficient work flows
Support the process to implement bank file payments
Support the process to implement invoice scanning system
Administrative banking tasks within the finance area
Assist with cash flow forecasts and financial reports
Your characteristics
We believe that you offer a couple of years of experience as an accountant and enjoys working within a fast paced and dynamic environment. You have the ability to work efficiently and are always looking to improve processes and work flows. To thrive in this role, we believe that you are eager to learn and to deliver on expectations. Lastly we are looking for a person that have excellent organisational skills and is a great multi-tasker! Are you the one we are looking for?
We look forward to reading your application!
Qualifications:
A qualification in Accountancy, ACCA, ACA, CPA or similar
A couple of years' experience as an accountant
Excellent verbal and written English
Meritorious
Experience within the iGaming industry
Contract type and hours
Full-time, assignment initially 6 months through Perido, thereafter possible takeover by the client. Start asap.
Application
Please apply on our website perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Click on the apply button in the job ad and fill in your information and attach your CV. We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible as the selection is ongoing. Note that certain information regarding the assignment and/or the client company may have been deliberately disclosed from the advertisement. If your profile matches what we are looking for, the responsible recruiter will give you all the information you need. The recruiter responsible for this position is Jennifer Berglund, you can reach her via jennifer.berglund@perido.se
. If you have questions, you are more than welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our recruitment administrators will do their best to help you. Always enter the reference number 33628 in the subject line.
About Perido
Why are we called Perido? It is from the Latin word Peridoneus which means "well matched". Matching our consultant's competence and career focus with our client's needs is what we do best! Perido is a consulting and recruitment company in the white-collar sector that helps you to the next step in your career and our vision is for everyone to thrive and be engaged at work. We have grown steadily since the start in 2003 and today we are 50 employees internally and over 900 consultants on assignment all over the country. As a Perido consultant, you become an important part of our organization and you grow together with us by strengthening our clients' organizations with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
