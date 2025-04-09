We are looking for a Head of Expansion & Retail Sales
2025-04-09
Our customer who is an international company are now expanding in Sweden. Your role is to establish new stores and to a curtain point also act as responible for the stores operations.
Roles & responsibilities
Senior executive who can spearhead the expansion in Sweden including:
* Identifying priority municipalities in Sweden to open new stores in
* Leading and coordinating functional subject matter experts across real estate, recruiting, marketing, sales, operations, controlling etc. to source and successfully open new stores in Sweden
* Ensuring successful openings according to new store opening playbook.
* Driving new store performance, supported by strict monitoring and coordination with local and group support teams
* Opening 20 new stores 2025/2026
Key criteria:
We are seeking an experienced senior manager with a track-record in retail expansion and stores operations.
* Have a demonstrable track record of having led and delivered retail expansion in Sweden; strong candidates will have led successful retail expansion of meaningful size (~50+ stores)
* Have Swedish retail real estate experience and network
* Speak Swedish and English fluently
Specifically, we look for candidates exhibiting:
* Pragmatic operator and team player who can roll up sleeves and get the expansion done
* "can do" attitude and high energy to conquer a new market with a lean team on the ground in Sweden, supported by a matrix organization
* An entrepreneurial spike and ownership mentality to own this expansion end-to-end
* Commercial and retail sales mindset
* Focus on results thriving to work towards clear, ambitious targets
* Ability to coordinate different and geographically distributed functions with strong stakeholder management
Applications:
We do not accept any applications by mail or e-mail, only via external website, see link. We process applications on an ongoing basis, so submit your application as follows as soon as possible.It would be fun to have you in our team - Please send your application and CV in English.
