Warranty & Service Contract Manager at Volvo Energy

"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
We shape the world we want to live in!
Volvo Energy is our newest business area with the overarching purpose of supporting the Volvo Group's transformation ambitions within electrification, sustainability, circularity, complete service offer, profitable growth and resilience.
The team - BESS Services Market
At Volvo Energy, we're excited to build a team dedicated to enhancing the service market for our Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) business. Our priority is taking exceptional care of our customers while continuously innovating to improve their experience.
In this central function, we'll focus on developing, operating, and maintaining the infrastructure that supports our service business. This includes building a network of field support across markets, managing digital channels, and implementing quality processes. We're looking for creative thinkers who are eager to explore new approaches and solutions in service delivery. Join us as we work together to elevate our customer journey and set new standards in the industry!
What are we looking for in this specific role?
As Warranty and Service Contract Manager, you will be responsible for the entire contract lifecycle, ensuring seamless customer interactions and fostering long-term relationships. You will collaborate closely with various teams to develop and implement comprehensive warranty and service contract offers that meet the unique needs of our customers.
Responsibilities will include among others:
Warranty Management
* Develop and implement warranty policies for BESS products.
* Manage and resolve warranty claims in a timely and accurate manner.
* Collaborate with stakeholders (customers, suppliers, subcontractors) to address warranty issues.
* Track warranty claims and performance, providing regular reports and data analysis to identify improvement areas.
* Ensure compliance with warranty regulations and customer requirements.
Service contract Development
* Implement and manage service contracts efficiently from activation to end-of-life.
* Develop flexible contract standards to meet market and customer needs.
* Coordinate contract execution and support pre-sales strategies.
* Monitor financial performance, ensuring profitability through KPI and cost analysis.
* Collaborate with Sales and Service teams on proposals and contract structuring.
* Drive innovation in contract management, enhancing processes and standards.
Working at Volvo Energy is different
Welcome to a close-knit team!
We see ourselves as a fast-paced company within the Volvo Group, supported by our many great colleagues, we have the best of both worlds! We believe that work should be fun, stimulating, challenging and rewarding, but also have a meaning and a purpose to the individual. Trust and Results are two guiding principles for how we work together, and we are here to make a difference!
We will be a fairly small team that will grow with the business and therefore look for colleagues that thoroughly enjoy this entrepreneurial challenge, can hit the ground running and lead with passion, perform with purpose and transform with vision. Moreover, it will be essential you have a strong ability to form trustful relationships to effectively work with partners - inside and outside of the Volvo Group - in a cross-functional manner.
Preferrd qualifications likely required to be successful
* Extensive experience in warranty and service contract management, preferably as a leader in automotive or manufacturing industry.
* Strong knowledge of warranty processes, data testing, and quality tools.
* Experience in investigating warranty claims, identifying root causes, and implementing corrective actions.
* Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
* Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.
* Open-minded and secure in working in a rapidly changing organization and business environment.
* Proficiency in the English language is required
* Humour
The location for this position will be in our offices at CampX in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Ready for the next move?
Are you excited to bring your skills and disruptive ideas to the table? We can't wait to hear from you. Apply today!
Feel free to contact me if you have further questions
Preeti Shah
Head of Services Marketpreeti.shah@volvo.com
