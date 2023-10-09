Wanted: Team Lead to our Customer Service at HQ
We're in search of a customer-centric Team Lead to lead our Customer Service operations, taking our already industry leading customer service experience to even greater heights.
Are you ready to embark on an exciting journey to redefine gaming experiences? We're searching for a customer-centric leader to develop our Customer Service teams. In this operational role, you'll blend leadership with hands-on responsibilities, setting the stage for our team's success by leading through example and understanding our consumers' needs.
As the Team Leader of Customer Service, you'll be at the forefront of ensuring stellar customer interactions. You'll drive and take the lead in multiple consumer experience projects, identifying any friction and addressing pain points in the consumer journey, all while guiding and motivating your team to deliver outstanding service.
Your responsibilities also encompass managing our spare part services, gathering market input and feedback, and meeting SLAs and KPIs while converting exceptional customer interactions into tangible metrics.
Our commitment extends beyond products; we're renowned for our excellent customer service, earning accolades in the discerning gaming community and taking lead. If you're passionate about gaming and possess a customer-centric mindset, join us on this innovative journey.
Responsibilities overview:
* Lead and mentor Customer Service teams across various regions, providing support to all active markets and global users on a daily basis.
* Develop action plans and provide operational support during peak ticket volumes.
* Elevate the customer experience by enhancing our Net Promoter Score (NPS) and Customer Satisfaction Score.
* Meet personal and team KPIs as well as service level agreements for ticket handling including weekly and monthly reporting.
* Identify and execute consumer experience related projects with the intent of improving or developing brand affinity and customer-satisfaction.
* Address 2nd line customer complaints, offering appropriate solutions and alternatives within set timelines.
* Manage partner RMA's and B2B support.
* Collaborate with various departments to generate monthly customer and product feedback reports.
* Administer and manage our spare parts, coordinating with product development, warehouses, and supply chain teams.
* Oversee technical support on social media, marketplaces, and community forums.
* Drive continuous operational improvement projects to achieve operational excellence.
* Collect and assess customer feedback, acting as the Voice of Customer across the organization.
* Define, streamline, and implement processes, guidelines, and policies.
* Play a crucial role in upholding our support and warranty guidelines.
Who are you?
You are able to demonstrate clear ownership that sparks initiative and inspires commitment along with adept organizational skills that ensure seamless operations. We also welcome a hands-on and communicative leadership style that fosters team excellence, the ability to prioritize effectively and thrive in ever changing industry and market. You have an unwavering passion for delivering exceptional customer experiences that leave lasting impressions with the consumer at the fore front, letting the consumer experience influence everything you and the team takes on.
Having a technical understanding of our product categories or an interest/background in them is meritorious.
We're passionate about what we do, and we strive to be the best in the industry.
Be part of a team that's shaping the future of gaming hardware. Working at our award-winning company is an exhilarating experience in a fast-paced environment. Our culture is collaborative with agile mindsets, where our team of global professionals are proud of the work they do, and the consumer is always at the center.
We hold transparency and honesty in high regard, fostering openness within our team and towards the market. Our industry passion fuels our endeavours, and the corporate culture is rooted in individual accountability and self-drive. At Fractal, we take pride in the journey - join us on our mission to innovate and transform the gaming industry.
Apply today - interviews are ongoing.
If you're ready to lead, inspire, and level up our customer service experience, we want to hear from you! Apply now as interviews are ongoing.
Our story began in 2007 with a commitment to design gaming products around people. We started by transforming the PC case with our Define series, fusing Scandinavian design with user-centric functionality. Since then, every innovation has been crafted to help reimagine the gaming space and enhance the experience of gamers. Today, we provide premium components to gamers around the globe from our offices in Sweden, Taiwan and the US. Ersättning
