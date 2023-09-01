Wanted: Head of Product Management to our HQ, Gothenburg
We are seeking a Head of Product Management to join our HQ ranks and take on a heroic role in shaping our product offerings.
Are you a tech-savvy visionary, who thrives on strategic thinking and day-to-day team leadership? Do you have a proven track record in product management and a passion for consumer hardware? If so, you might be our next Head of Product Management to lead our HQ team!
As our new customer-centric Head of Product Management, you will be responsible for delivering an innovative product strategy that aligns with our business objectives and revenue targets. You'll use your commercial approach and data-driven decision-making skills to develop a competitive roadmap based on a deep understanding of the market and customers.
You will lead and grow the product team, and executing short to long-term portfolio planning ensuring the company achieves profitability and success within both upcoming and existing product lines.
Responsibilities includes development of streamlined procedures and processes to optimize value and productivity. Additionally, you will be overseeing, evaluating, and enhancing product, roadmap, and team performance through established KPIs.
Responsibilities overview:
* Strategic planning and execution of the full product strategy as well as long-term assortment goals aligned with company and revenue goals.
* Development and execution of an industry leading roadmap in close collaboration with cross-functional teams, including engineering, design, sales, and marketing, to ensure portfolio success.
* Lead the discovery process for new products in both established categories as well as untapped market segments, and capitalize on opportunities.
* Manage the product performance and maximize the business value of each category by setting strategic goals, managing dependencies, and aligning launch strategies and timing.
* Recruit, train, and develop our team of product managers, setting clear goals while developing process and routines enabling operational excellence
* Represent the product team in company-wide initiatives, communicating product updates and roadmap plans to executive leadership and stakeholders.
Who are you?
To succeed in this role, you'll need solid experience in product management and a proven track record of delivering successful products.
You'll need a technical understanding combined with a commercial mindset. Excellent communication skills, with the ability to influence and collaborate with cross-functional teams and thought leadership, are essential.
We're passionate about what we do, and we strive to be the best in the industry.
Working at our award-winning gaming hardware company is an exhilarating experience in a fast-paced environment. Our culture is collaborative with agile mindsets, where our team of global professionals are proud of the work they do, and the consumer is always at the centre.
We believe in transparency and honesty both internally as externally, and we have a deep passion for the industry. Many of us are avid PC gamers.
At Fractal, we take pride in the journey - join us on our mission to innovate and transform the gaming industry.
Apply today - interviews are ongoing.
If you're looking to be part of a driven team that's committed to excellence and innovation, we welcome you to join us on our journey to redefine the gaming experience - apply today.
Our story began in 2007 with a commitment to design gaming products around people. We started by transforming the PC case with our Define series, fusing Scandinavian design with user-centric functionality. Since then, every innovation has been crafted to help reimagine the gaming space and enhance the experience of gamers. Today, we provide premium components to gamers around the globe from our offices in Sweden, Taiwan and the US. Ersättning
