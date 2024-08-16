Waitress/ Waiter Extra to Sheraton Stockholm Hotel
2024-08-16
Sheraton Stockholm Hotel fosters a creative, entrepreneurial, and energetic work environment where people come to work and have the opportunity to make personal contributions to the business in which they work. We value passionate people who love to be challenged and desire the freedom to contribute to the overall success of the organization.
We are now looking for a skilled Waiter or Waitress to join our dynamic and creative Food and Beverage team and be part of our exciting journey ahead of us.
Your profile:
• You are an energetic, organized team player with positive attitude and excellent communication skill in Swedish and English to communicate efficiently and effectively with a diverse group of guests and team members.
• You have work experience as a Waiter or Waitress.
• Have exceptional customer service skills, like going the extra mile and create unique memorable experiences for our guests.
• Strong multitasking skills, with the ability to perform well in a high paced environment.
CORE WORK ACTIVITIES:
• Greet and escort customers to their tables
• Stay guest focused and nurture an excellent guest experience.
• Processing payments.
• Arrange table settings and maintain a tidy dining area
• Follow all relevant health department regulations
If you think the above sounds interesting, please submit your CV and application as soon as possible.
At the Sheraton Stockholm Hotel, we offer you a job in a warm and fantastic environment right in the heart of Stockholm. We offer development and career opportunities internally and internationally, and as an employee you also have the opportunity to visit some of our more than 8,000 hotels worldwide at very favorable prices.
