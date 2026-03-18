Waiters Bartenders & Chefs for Villa Valentina! Open Recruitment Days!
Spanjoren Slussen AB / Restaurangbiträdesjobb / Stockholm Visa alla restaurangbiträdesjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-18
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Villa Valentina! Open Recruitment Days 23rd-25th of March!
Urban Italian Group (UIG) is launching Villa Valentina, a modern Spanish farmhouse restaurant with Mediterranean influences, opening in Stockholm in May 2026.
UIG is a family of 450 passionate people serving over 4,000 guests every day across 15 restaurants and 5 concepts in Sweden and Spain. Our best-known brands include Florentine and Basta.
Villa Valentina is UIG's love letter to the Southern Mediterranean coast, inspired by Spanish farmhouses and defined by a passion for social dining, warm hospitality, and vibrant energy.
The restaurant will serve modern Mediterranean food, based on carefully selected fresh ingredients, complemented by crafted house cocktails, fine wines, and a lively atmosphere.
Located in the new heart of Slussen, Villa Valentina will be one of Scandinavia's most exciting restaurant openings, with a large-scale venue featuring up to 350 seats during the summer season.
We Are Looking For
As we prepare for opening, we are building a strong and passionate team and are currently looking for the following roles:
• Chefs (Chef de Partie, Demi Chef) - ambitious and skilled professionals who thrive in both quality and high-volume service * Waiters (minimum 1+ year of experience) - people who naturally love taking care of others and creating great guest experiences * Bartenders - professionals who love crafting cocktails and engaging with guests
Open Career Days Details
Dates: 23-24-25 March 2026 Format: Pre-booked time slots
Locations: * 23 & 25 March: Florentine Restaurant * 24 March: Trattoria Giorgios
What to Expect
• A 30-minute presentation about Urban Italian Group and Villa Valentina * Short speed-interview rounds with our hiring managers * The opportunity to meet our leadership team * A chance to learn more about the concept and the opening
This is more than just an interview, it's your opportunity to be part of building one of Stockholm's most exciting restaurant openings from day one.
How to Register
Fill in your personal details, the role you are interested in, and a short description about yourself.
Attaching your CV is mandatory.
After registering, you will receive a link to select your preferred interview day and time slot during the Career Days. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7356542-1901415". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Spanjoren Slussen AB
(org.nr 559557-0804), https://villavalentina.teamtailor.com
Slussbrogatan 10 (visa karta
)
116 45 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Villa Valentina Jobbnummer
9806127