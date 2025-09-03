VP Legal and Compliance - Volvo Trucks, Sales Area ECE
Volvo Business Services AB / Juristjobb / Göteborg
2025-09-03
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future. If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Are you a senior legal professional with a global mindset and a passion for turning complex challenges into practical solutions? Volvo Trucks is looking for a Vice President Legal and Compliance to support our Sales Area Europe Central East & East (ECE), covering ~30 countries across Eastern Europe and Central Asia.
In this strategic role, you'll be an embedded member of the Sales Area Management Team and collaborate closely with legal colleagues in Sweden, Poland, and Kazakhstan. You'll guide legal and compliance matters across a wide range of topics, helping shape decisions that drive our business forward.
Your Key Responsibilities
* Provide legal and compliance advice aligned with business strategy.
* Draft and negotiate commercial contracts; support claims and disputes.
* Guide on ethics and compliance, including anti-corruption, competition law, sanctions, and export controls.
* Lead and coach regional legal counsels.
* Deliver training and build awareness across the region.
* Collaborate on legal operations and tools to improve efficiency.
Your profile
* A university law degree and 10+ years of experience in a law firm and/or in-house legal department.
* Solid knowledge of contract law, risk management, and compliance in international business.
* This role would benefit from prior experience with Export Control & Sanctions, given the geographic location and business operations of the region.
* Ability to translate legal complexity into clear, actionable advice.
* Strong communication and negotiation skills.
* A collaborative, proactive, and solution-oriented mindset.
* Professional fluency in English.
Areas of Expertise
We also welcome candidates with experience in commercial and business law along with one or more of the following areas:
* Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A)
* Employment Law
* Anti-bribery & Corruption
* Data & Digital - including data protection, privacy, and cybersecurity
* Media & Communications
* Export & Trade Finance
* Legal Operations
Why Join Us?
This is a unique opportunity to make a strategic impact in a diverse and dynamic region. You'll work in a supportive, international team and gain broad exposure to both mature and developing markets. At Volvo Trucks, we value integrity, inclusion, and teamwork-and we're looking for someone who shares those values.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient, safe, and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents across the group's leading brands and entities.
