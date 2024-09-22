Voon Innovation AB is looking for a R&D scientist for cannabinoidsnus
Voon Innovation AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Helsingborg Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Helsingborg
2024-09-22
, Bjuv
, Åstorp
, Höganäs
, Landskrona
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Voon Innovation AB i Helsingborg
R&D Scientist - Strengthen our Innovation Team at Voon Innovation AB
Location: Helsingborg, Sweden
Position: Full-time, Permanent (6-month trial period)
Company Overview:
Voon Innovation AB is an innovative company at the forefront of creating smokeless cannabinoid alternatives, inspired by snus. Founded in 2020 by industry veterans from the snus and cannabis sectors, we have successfully launched unique cannabinoid snus-like products in Europe and the USA. As we continue to expand and improve our product range, we are looking for an experienced and driven R&D Scientist to join our growing research and development team in Helsingborg.
Role Overview:
We are seeking an R&D Scientist with experience in emulsions to strengthen our research efforts. You will play a critical role in the further development of cannabinoid snus and other cutting-edge formulations. Working closely with a diverse team of experts in neuroscience, nanoparticles, snus manufacturing, and product development, your contributions will help us continue innovating and leading the way in smokeless alternatives.
Key Responsibilities:
• Conduct laboratory work focused on developing and refining nanoemulsions and powder mixtures for cannabinoid snus and related products.
• Analyze and evaluate the stability, absorption, and release profiles of nanoemulsions and other formulations.
• Collaborate with the R&D team to test new formulations, procure lab equipment and ingredients, and optimize product performance.
• Present and document results from R&D projects and experiments, ensuring data accuracy and actionable insights.
• Play an active role in expanding our product portfolio, exploring new active ingredients, and improving current formulations.
Required Qualifications:
• A degree in Chemical Engineering, Food Technology, Biomedical Sciences, or a related field.
• Proven experience working with emulsions, ideally in a pharmaceutical, food, or chemical industry setting.
• Familiarity with laboratory practices, especially Good Laboratory Practices (GLP).
• Strong analytical skills, attention to detail, and creativity in problem-solving.
• Fluency in English and Swedish (spoken and written) for effective communication of research findings and collaboration across teams.
• Proficiency in standard software tools (e.g., Microsoft Office, project management tools) and a willingness to learn and utilize advanced laboratory equipment.
Preferred Qualifications:
• Experience in R&D, particularly in product development and formulation.
• Knowledge of working with nanoemulsions, powders, and advanced drug delivery systems.
• Ability to work collaboratively in a team while also managing independent research projects.
Personal Attributes:
• Solution-oriented mindset with the ability to see the bigger picture in projects.
• Strong collaboration and communication skills.
• Ability to work within tight project timelines and adapt to an evolving, fast-paced environment.
• Willingness to grow within the company and contribute to our innovative research goals.
Application Requirements: Applicants must submit a personal letter explaining their experience and motivation for applying to this role, along with their CV.
Workplace:
This full-time role is based at our laboratory in Helsingborg, Sweden. It includes exciting opportunities for travel to our facilities in the USA and offers a dynamic, innovative work environment.
Join Us:
If you are passionate about science, innovation, and pushing the boundaries of smokeless alternatives, we'd love to hear from you. This is your chance to grow with a company at the cutting edge of cannabinoid snus development.
How to Apply:
Please send your application, including a personal letter and CV, to:
Contact:
Frank Svandal
Email: frank.svandal@vooninnovation.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-22
E-post: frank.svandal@vooninnovation.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Voon Innovation AB
(org.nr 559262-0636), http://www.getvoon.com
Florettgatan 33 (visa karta
)
254 67 HELSINGBORG Jobbnummer
8914062