Volvo Trucks and Renault Trucks Strategic Product Planning Group Manager
2024-07-10
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions.
Do you want to drive the product plan for Volvo Trucks and Renault Trucks Heavy Cab Over Engine and lead a fantastic team of strategic product planners? Then we might be the perfect fit.
Who are we?
Strategic Product Planning (SPP) is a global organization (approx. ~80 and growing) at Volvo Group Trucks Technology. From a global strategic level, we leverage holistic thinking and set the direction through a visionary Strategic Product Plan supporting the Group's long-term ambition. Our team is brave, inclusive, and we are passionate about inspiring the organization towards the future.
At Volvo Trucks and Renault Trucks Strategic Product Planning group, we bring insights with our customer and industry vertical knowledge, our understanding of current and future business, we guide the organization to capture customer value and business opportunities, delivering the Total Offer Product Plan for Volvo Trucks and Renault Trucks. The choices we make today define the world we will live in tomorrow.
We are now looking for a Volvo Trucks and Renault Trucks Strategic Product Planning (VT&RT SPP) Group Manager.
The Position:
The mission of VT&RT SPP Group manager is to define, lead and drive the implementation of creative, value adding relevant total product offer improvements for Volvo Trucks and Renault Trucks product lines.
You will lead and inspire a global team, consisting of 10 highly skilled and motivated colleagues, located in Sweden, France and Brazil. It is a senior and high impact position where you will report to Industry Vertical and COE Strategic Product Planning Director.
You will be cooperating with colleagues within Strategic Product Planning, Vehicle Engineering, Volvo Trucks and Renault Trucks Brand to secure the planning and initiation of the necessary Cab Over Engine (COE) products and platform evolution.
(Cab over engine refers to European heavy duty truck architecture)
Your keys responsibilities will be the following:
• Quarterly Product Plan updates for Volvo Trucks and Renault Trucks.
• Quarterly Portfolio fulfilling at best the Volvo Trucks and Renault Trucks Product Plans.
• Drive strategic investigation to define Product Events with market and customer knowledge.
• Develop Strategic Product Plans scenarios beyond the 8years product plans, developing the sustainability journey for Cab Over Engine VT & RT.
• Prepare and release Product Event. Assign responsible for prerequisites until Intro Block Connection
• Integrate outcome from strategic work such as Industry Verticals, Foresight output into actionable product planning activities.
• Develop the Strategic Product Planning team.
To be successful in this task, you will leverage SPP department to support the best product plan together with the Truck Brands, Group Trucks Technology, Group Trucks Operation and Purchasing.
WHO ARE YOU?
We are looking for someone to join our team who will be in the midst of our transformation, so a holistic future-looking mindset is a key ability. Therefore we see that you demonstrate leaderships skills, good negotiation and communication as well as being confident in presentation to top management. Your great appetite to work collaboratively has over the years given you the experience in how to influence stakeholders at all levels. You don't hesitate speaking your mind and you have the ability to present your data in an easy to understand and convincing way. Since you have a winning attitude you are always prepared to push the targets to secure products in the technology forefront.
We trust you to be a leader with strong ability to bring vision and clarity, that you love to coach, mentor and inspire people. You know what it takes to build a great team.
With your ability to drive continuous improvement and knowledge growth, you fully embrace a growth mindset and can encourage others to do the same. You make sure to support and guide during challenging and stressful times.
We believe you have the following knowledge and experience
• Suitable engineering background in automotive or transport industry.
• Extensive truck product knowledge, market and industry as well as product offering and usage knowledge.
• Several years of experience from a leading role.
• Bachelor's degree in Business Administration/Marketing/Finance or automotive related Engineering.
• Master's degree, especially MBA, is highly preferred but not required.
If you have questions, please contact:
Vincent Gent, Industry Vertical and COE Strategic Product Planning Director, vincent.gent@volvo.com
Note: The daily working language is English both written and spoken (other language is appreciated). Your home-office is in Goteborg, Sweden. The role includes occasional travelling.Last Application date: July 14th, 2024.
