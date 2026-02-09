Video Application: Waitress, Bartenders And Chefs - Neni Stockholm
2026-02-09
NENI Stockholm will open in 2026 as a rooftop Eastern Mediterranean restaurant and bar, located in Kungsholmen, Stockholm. Building on the success of NENI Amsterdam and other NENI venues across Europe, NENI Stockholm will combine vibrant Eastern Mediterranean flavors with a Nordic perspective, a strong sharing philosophy, and a lively, destination driven atmosphere.
We are now looking for an experienced Bar Manager to join the opening project and play a keyrole in the development, launch, and leadership of the bar operation from day one.
NENI stands for an Eastern Mediterranean kitchen and dining experience rooted in generosity, collaboration, and joy. Food is designed to be shared, enjoyed together, and celebrated. Our motto remains: "Life is beautiful. Be part of it!"
The Role
We are now looking for Chefs, Souschefs, Waitress, Bartenders and Supervisors for our opening in Kungsholmen, Stockholm.
What's In It for You?
Competitive salary, aligned with experience and responsibility Pension contributions and holiday pay according to Swedish regulations Daily staff meals Generous staff discounts at NENI venues Opportunity to be part of an exciting restaurant opening project Professional, international, and quality-driven working environment Long-term development and career progression opportunities within a growing hospitality group
Career Opportunities
NENI continues to grow across Europe and beyond. This role offers long-term development opportunities within the group, including future openings, international projects, and leadership roles.
Interested?
Please send your application including CV and a short motivation. More details about the recruitment process and timeline will be shared with selected candidates.
