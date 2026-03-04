Vi söker en produktchef som gör denna annons bättre!
Drive growth through product.
At Talentech, we are adamant to disrupt the HR tech industry by providing data-driven, AI-powered solutions to one very clear problem: Finding the right people for job opportunities.
Recruitment marketing plays a key role in that journey. And what is recruitment marketing, then? You are actually experiencing it right now: Recruitment marketing is about marketing jobs in the right channels and in the right way, to make the most relevant candidates wanting to apply to them. Let us know If we have succeeded!
We are looking for a commercially sharp Product Manager for Recruitment Marketing, who understands how products drive revenue. Within recruitment marketing, you have the buyer in the buying moment - meaning the recruiter who is about to post a job ad - and the Product Manager's mission is to help the recruiters to find the right candidates by presenting them with data-driven insights and a great user experience. Or, easily put: Drive revenue and customer satisfaction through the product.
This means that you need to be savvy within transactional flows, buyer psychology, and performance optimization to shine in this role. Ideally, you bring experience from travel services, e-commerce, or other marketplace platforms where conversion, funnel optimization, and product-led growth are core to success. You are driven by achieving commercial goals, and understand that great product management is not about features, it's about business impact. And, last but not least, you speak at least one Nordic language, in addition to English, and are based in Stockholm, Oslo, Copenhagen or Helsinki.
That's it. That's what we're looking for. If that's you, please send us an application (the whole shebang with CV and cover letter, or just a Linkedin profile), and we'll be in touch asap zulu.
What do we have to offer you?
Besides getting to own a strategically important (mission critical) area, you will work in a team of high-achieving yet down-to-earth product managers and designers, and contribute to the over-arching goal of disrupting the HR tech industry. Nothing more, nothing less!
We believe in building people's careers and want this to be a win-win: You grow as a professional and as a person, and you deliver results to drive the company forward. All while having fun, working a flexible hybrid model, getting wellness allowance and a clear career path.
So, did we succeed with our recruitment marketing? If yes, send your application today and let's get this journey started! And if not, reach out to Malin Gustafsson, CPO, at malin.gustafsson@talentech.com
