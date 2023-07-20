Vetting Product Owner - Employee Journey (731501)
About this opportunity
We are looking for a Vetting Product Owner within GFGO Group Journey Transformation Capability Hub.
What you will do
Set ambitious and clear product vision and communicate it effectively to stakeholders, the team, and the rest of the unit
End to end team output strategy from inception to production
Collaboration with stakeholders to ensure digital vision and products align within team strategy and requirements
Utilize market and industry knowledge to translate user needs into user stories and acceptance criteria for their team. Maintain a backlog 3 to 4 sprints ahead of the team
Detail out concrete activities and priorities for the team to realize OKRs (owns the backlog)
Ensure progress Design to improve specific Objectives and Key Results (OKRs) based on defined Business Logic
Define MVP functionalities and requirements from an end-user/ stakeholder perspective on Data and tool
You will bring
Proven track record to successfully manage value creation in cross-functional teams
Ability to build trusted stakeholder relationships
Experience from leading diverse teams
Experience in crafting cross-functional processes and coordinated digital workflows
Results-oriented with a track record of delivering results under ambitious conditions
Ability to take complete view on impact of an MVP, including changes to business processes, ways of working, and systems functionality
Experience from driving roll-out and deployment activities
Ability to (re)engineer business process
Additional requirements:
Strong focus on maximizing value from end-user/ customer perspective
Passion to challenge the status quo and find new solutions and drive out of the box ideas - loves and embraces change
Believes in a non-hierarchical culture of collaboration, transparency, safety, and trust
Not afraid to "roll up the sleeves" and seeks to go outside comfort zone to learn - pushes teams to do the same
Operational experience with development and deployment of People / TA initiatives
Deep understanding of People s process, roles, and activities across MAs and Cus
Desirable if s/he has good understanding of Vetting and Background Checks
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Contact: Aleksandra Rusa-warda aleksandra.rusa-warda@ericsson.com
Application:
We look forward to receiving your application in English. Please note we cannot accept applications via email.
Primary location for this role: Kista, Sweden.
For specific questions please contact Recruiter: Aleksandra Rusa-Warda aleksandra.rusa-warda@ericsson.com
You will report to GFGO Global Journey Transformation, Capability HUB.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we nurture it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
