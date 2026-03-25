Verksamhetsutvecklare med fokus på hållbarhet till Roxtec

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2026-03-25
, Ronneby
, Torsås
, Karlshamn
, Emmaboda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Experis AB i Karlskrona
, Ronneby
, Torsås
, Karlshamn
, Emmaboda
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to help develop a global organization where sustainability and business performance go hand in hand? Roxtec is looking for a business-driven Business Developer with a focus on sustainability to drive sustainability initiatives in close collaboration with the organization. The role is both strategic and operational, offering a unique opportunity to translate sustainability ambitions into practical actions that create real business impact.
The position is a consulting assignment through Jefferson Wells, with the possibility of permanent employment with Roxtec after six months.
This is a unique opportunity for you at an early stage of your career (approximately 2-3 years of experience) who want to combine business development, project management, analysis, and sustainability - and who thrive in a role with broad stakeholder interaction and a high level of responsibility and autonomy.
About the Role
As a Business Developer focusing on sustainability, you will work cross-functionally with stakeholders across the organization, including procurement, product development, production and customer support. You will drive and support sustainability-related development initiatives by creating structure, developing processes and turning goals and strategies into concrete improvements in daily operations.
The role is varied, with certain long-term areas of responsibility, while also offering the opportunity to broaden your expertise in both sustainability management and business analysis.
The position is based in Karlskrona, with the possibility to work from home one day per week.
Your Day-to-Day Work
In this role, you will work broadly across the organization with a strong focus on sustainability-driven development initiatives.
You will support the procurement function by developing suppliers' sustainability performance, conducting climate-driven purchasing analyses, and contributing to the development of supplier requirements and AI-supported tools.
Together with product development, you will work with sustainable product innovation and further develop life cycle assessment (LCA) practices.
Within production, you will focus on circularity by developing recycling partnerships and identifying opportunities to use production waste as a resource.
You will also contribute to work related to customers and corporate strategy, including preparing data for sustainability reporting, improving data management with AI support, producing sustainability analyses, and participating in strategic and scenario development.
Who We Are Looking For
You may come from a role such as management consultant, Business Analyst, Business Developer, Supply Chain Associate, Associate, Consultant, or Junior Business Developer - or another similar position.
We believe you have:
Experience in business development, project management or similar roles
Strong analytical skills and a structured way of working
An interest in or experience with sustainability-related topics, preferably within industry, processes or data
The ability to build relationships, facilitate workshops and drive initiatives forward
Fluency in Swedish (mandatory) and English, both written and spoken
Meriting experience:
Experience with sustainability data, reporting or life cycle assessments (LCA)
Experience working in a global organization
An interest in or experience with AI-supported business development
About Roxtec & Jefferson Wells
Roxtec is a world leader in cable and pipe sealing solutions, with a strong focus on sustainability, innovation and quality. Through Jefferson Wells, you will receive a secure employment framework, dedicated support from a consultant manager, and opportunities for long-term career development within one of the Nordic region's most reputable consulting firms.
For this position, a successful background check as well as drug and alcohol testing are required.
Application
Does this sound like the right opportunity for you? We look forward to receiving your application. Selection is ongoing, and the position may be filled before the final application date.
If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact the responsible consultant manager. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivare Experis AB
(org.nr 556855-1104)
Rombvägen 2 (visa karta
)
371 65 KARLSKRONA Arbetsplats
Jefferson Wells Kontakt
Contact
Charlotte Johansson Charlotte.Johansson1@manpower.se Jobbnummer
9818785