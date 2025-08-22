Vehicle damage technician (Skadetekniker) at Sandströms Center AB in Spånga
2025-08-22
Sandströms Center AB is a nationwide full-service company for servicing commercial vehicles in Sweden. We offer services that minimize downtime and provide the conditions for increased profitability. Everything is done with a focus on the customer's current conditions through our expertise, flexibility and quality.
We're now looking for a vehicle damage technician (skadetekniker) to our team at our facilities in Spånga, Stockholm.
ABOUT THE ROLE
As a vehicle damage repair technician (skadetekniker) you'll perform structural and body repairs and replacements on damaged trucks. For ex. dents, changing doors, hoods, bumpers, coolers, structural beams or other damaged parts. You'll also handle replacements and align body parts, perform welding and gluing work in sheet metal, plastic and glass, and disassemble and assemble technical and mechanical equipment. The role also involves preparation for and performing painting of trucks with a spray-painter.
ABOUT YOU
We think that you have several years of professional experience as a vehicle damage repair technician or from similar roles. Vocational training or other relevant education or professional certificates are meritorious.
Previous experience with welding (MIG, MAG, TIG) and working on European brands of trucks are plus.
To succeed in this role we hope that you're team oriented, with a positive outlook and that you feel at ease when collaborating with others as well as independently. We value a focus on quality and accuracy in order to deliver high quality service and repairs of our clients vehicles.
ABOUT SANDSTRÖMS CENTER AB
Sandströms Center AB's head office is located in Spånga and our full-service facilities are at various location in Sweden, Luleå, Stockholm (Spånga, Västberga, Jordbro), Gothenburg, Helsingborg, Staffanstorp and Malmö. The company is privately owned and run by the Sandström family, 2nd and 3rd generation, which guarantees a long-term perspective and a strong commitment.
You can find more information about Sandströms Center AB on our website www.sandstromscenter.se
DETAILS ABOUT THE EMPLOYMENT
This role is a recruitment, and you will be directly employed by Sandströms Center AB
Location: Spånga in Stockholm, Sweden
Workplace address: Avestagatan 61, 16353 Spånga, Sweden
Working hours: General dayshift 07:00 - 16:00
Start of employment: According to mutual agreement
Type of employment: Full time, 100%
Probation period: 6 months initial probation period
APPLICATION
In your application you need to include your resume/CV and a cover letter that includes your relevant experience for this role. In this recruitment process we do not accept applications that are sent by e-mail or through regular mail.
If you have any questions about this role - contact Relocation Consultant Malin Isaksson by e-mail malin.isaksson@lernia.se
For technical or application issues - contact info@lernia.se
Last date of application - 2nd of September 2025
ABOUT LERNIA
Lernia develops the future workforce in Sweden. Through our contributions within education, job matching, staffing and recruitment we support companies in securing their competence needs and assists tens of thousands of people to their next job. This has been our task for over 100 years.
In 2022 Lernia had a revenue of 3,3 billion SEK and we have offices in all of Sweden. We educated and coached 19 900 people and supplied 11 500 staffing conslutants. 13 700 people where given new job opportunites through our services.
