Valve Cooling Commissioning Engineer to Global Company in Ludvika!

With the purpose to advancing a sustainable energy future for all our client bring power to homes, schools, hospitals, and factories. Now they are looking for you, who wants to join their team and collaborate with exceptional individuals and make a real impact on our communities and society.
Our clientOur client, who is a global and world leading actor within their domain, strongly believe in the long-term sustainability of HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) technology. This technology facilitates energy transfer with direct current at high voltages, making it suitable for transmitting energy over long distances and connecting electricity networks with minimal losses. In addition to energy transfer, HVDC technology addresses electricity quality issues and contributes to the stabilization of connected power grids. For offshore wind power or long-distance underwater transmissions, direct current is the most realistic energy transmission alternative.
Key responsibilities
Your responsibilities include commissioning HVDC valve cooling systems: installation inspection, pump-motor alignment, filling and pressure testing, first energization, and testing control functions. You will report quality issues related to system installation and commissioning. Understanding and using specific PLC systems for programming control functions is essential.
You will work with test instructions and records, coordinating between HVDC departments, suppliers, and the site. Tasks include working from height in MEWP or boom lifts.It can also include travels to sites offshore, via varying vehicles.
Upholding company values of safety and integrity, you will take responsibility for your actions while caring for colleagues and the business.
Requirements for the job
Bachelor degree or higherwithin Electrical engineering or Automation, or equal through experience
You should be able to work abroad for 80% of the timeand short notice mobilization requests.(The very first year might be less commissioning and more project work).
Analytical and self-driven, you have a deep technical interest, excellent problem-solving skills, and a structured approach to work
Strong communicative and collaborative skills
No fear of working on height
Fluency in written and spoken English
Please note that for this role, a Swedish citizenship, European passport or Permanent Recidencyis required due to the nature of the position, which involves occasional travel to various sites. This requirement is necessary for compliance with local regulations and security protocols.
Advantageous
Familiar with ladder logic programming andhaving experience working with PLC
Havinga driving license and able to learn operating sky lift or scissor lift
Relevant work experience is a plus
Your personality and interest are highly valued. We are interested inall kinds of people,both experienced professionals and fresh out of school. You like to work with a cooling system commissioning both electrical parts such as switchgears, actuators and motors as well as mechanical parts such as pump-motor alignment, filling the system and test it for leakage and pressure.
Other
Start: after agreement
Location: Ludvika, when you are not commissioning.
Employment type:You will work as a consultant for 12 months with the ambition to be employed directly by the client thereafter.
If you find this position interesting, think this sound like an interesting opportunity for you, don't hesitate to apply today! We apply an ongoing selection.
