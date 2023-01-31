Upcoming need of Project Coordinators to global company in Gothenburg!
Do you have proven work experience as a Project Coordinator or a similar role? And do you have solid organisational skills, including multitasking and time-management? At Perido we see an upcoming opportunity for consulting assignments as Project Coordinator. Sounds interesting?
About the position
We are now looking for Project Coordinators in relation to a forthcoming need our client has. Our client is a major international company in the automotive industry and this roll is within the Business Office in the growing Digital team. In this role you will focus on keeping the hiring efforts on track. The office is in Gothenburg.
Your daily tasks
You will work closely with the leadership team and cross functional partners to ensure quality and timely delivery of recruiting related tasks. You will perform various coordinating tasks, such as managing incoming requests, on-boarding new team members and administrative duties like maintaining process documentation and handling questions from the leadership team. Your daily duties will include:
Coordinate project management activities, resources, equipment, and information
Break projects into doable actions and set time frames
Identify and define requirements, scope, and activities
Assign tasks to internal teams and assist with schedule management
Make sure that needs are met as projects evolve
Analyse risks and opportunities
Monitor projects progress and handle any issues that arise
Act as the point of contact and communicate project status to all participants
Work with the leadership team to eliminate blockers
Create and maintain comprehensive process documentation, plans and reports
Ensure standards and requirements are met through conducting quality assurance tests
Ultimately, the Project Coordinators duties are to ensure that all projects are completed on time and meet high quality standards.
Your qualifications
To succeed in this role, you should have excellent time management and communication skills, as you will collaborate with multiple teams to deliver results on deadlines. You also need to have solid organizational skills, including multitasking, and experience in project management with an ability to prepare and interpret flowcharts, schedules, and step-by-step action plans. We believe you are a person who values your office and colleagues, and that you appreciate a workplace where you can develop as a person and work together as a team.
Does this sound like your next mission? Please send us your application as soon as possible!
Requirements
Proven work experience as a Project Coordinator or similar role
Experience in project management, from conception to delivery
An ability to prepare and interpret flowcharts, schedules, and step-by-step action plans
Solid organisational skills, including multitasking and time-management
Strong working knowledge of MS Office, Teams and SharePoint
Hands-won experience with project management tools
Excellent communication skills, both oral and written
Meritorious
Degree in Business or related field
Contract type and hours
Full time. Consulting assignment for 6 months, with a good chance of extension. Start date may vary. We review applications on an ongoing basis and a recruiter will contact you if your profile matches what the customer requests.
Application
Please apply for this vacancy through our website. The company name and more information about this position will be revealed in the first contact with responsible recruiter. We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible since interviews will be held continuously.
If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact us by mail, fraga@perido.se
, and one of our recruitment assistants will answer you. State the reference number 32668 in the subject line.
About Perido
Perido is a successful consultant and recruitment company, active within the civil service sector. The company has grown consistently since the start in 2003. Our vision is that everyone should thrive and feel dedicated at work, this includes our co-workers and consultants. Through questioners that cover well-being we uphold high scores of contentment among our employees, both in-house co-workers and consultants year after year. This is something that we continue striving towards in everything we do. Today, Perido consists of 50 in-house co-workers and over 700 consultants working all over the country. More vacancies can be found on our website; www.perido.se/lediga-jobb/
