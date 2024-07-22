Uniper is looking for a Quality Manager for Asset Governance in Malmö!
2024-07-22
What we are looking for
This is an ideal opportunity for an experienced Quality Manager who wants to work in an international environment. By joining our Asset Transformation team, you will play a key role in designing an integrated management system for our operational assets in Sweden, in a highly digitalized and culturally diverse environment.
The Asset Transformation team, with over 125 colleagues, owns and shapes the future of Uniper's new decarbonized portfolio to deliver a "new energy world" for Sweden and beyond. Your task will be to develop, maintain and implement the Integrated Quality Management System for Swedish Thermal, and Hydro businesses as well as for Uniper's new technologies such as Hydrogen, Renewables and Green Fuels. You will work in our local subsidiary in close collaboration with the Swedish Thermal and Hydro power businesses and with the new technologies and businesses.
You will also work cross-functionally, for example with Information Security, Energy Asset Management and Health, Safety, Security & Environment (HSSE) to ensure a streamlined management system that is both legally and company compliant.
Main responsibilities and activities:
• Development and alignment of the Integrated Quality Management System for Uniper's Swedish physical assets.
• Maintenance and further development of the Management System for Uniper's Swedish assets to support security of supply.
• Implementation of the Management System for the new Uniper business and technologies in the Nordic countries as a prerequisite for their 'License to Operate'.
• Alignment of local asset routines to Uniper strategy, best practice and Uniper global business directives.
• Contributing to the compliance of our current and future Swedish physical assets by analyzing and managing the implementation of Swedish regulatory requirements and standards in the Management Systems.
• Monitoring of conformity, performance and maturity of the Integrated Quality Management System based on relevant compliance indicators and through process audits, management reviews and maturity assessments.
Who we are seeking
You have a strong motivation to hands-on lead business change initiatives by conducting business process design with a strong problem resolution attitude. You have the ability to work independently and drive change initiatives. Strong communication, conceptual, and strategic skills are essential.
• You have a relevant university degree in economics, engineering, or science.
• You are experienced in process management and process governance.
• You have technical operational knowledge in a physical asset environment ideally with experience in the process, chemical, oil & gas or energy industry.
• Experience with ISO management systems with a focus on ISO9001 or ISO55001 is advantageous but not a requirement.
• Good skills in stakeholder management.
• Proficiency in both written and spoken English and Swedish is essential for this position.
Uniper is part of Sweden's critical infrastructure and our operations are covered by, among other things, rules related to protective security, export control and nuclear non-proliferation.We will therefore carry out security clearance of all positions and complement with register control for security classified positions, according to the Protection Security Act. Uniper is part of Sweden 's vital societal functions and critical infrastructure which is why this position may be subject to wartime placement. Health and drug tests are performed if applicable.
Your contact
If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us at:
Graham Marlow, Asset Governance Operations Team Lead,graham.marlow@uniper.ener
gy
Charlotte Pennander, Unionen
• 46 705 885879
Laila Klintesten, Unionen
• 46 708 244689
Magnus Nicklasson, Sveriges Ingenjörer
• 46 76 1154687
