Uniper are looking for a skilled Market analyst to our team in Malmö
2024-09-18
This is a role for you who possess strong business acumen and like problem solving. With us, you will get to grow with our business, learn about our interesting and important field and directly contribute to its development. Bring your a-game and join Uniper in our quest of accelerating the energy transition!
Hi!
At Uniper, we are pro-actively transforming the world of energy and at the same time securing the supply of energy. As a company operating internationally, we work in very diverse teams and offer our employees as much flexibility as is possible. Equity, mutual appreciation and respect are the core of our corporate culture. At our company you will have the opportunity to shape new technologies, work on solutions for a modern and future-oriented energy supply and actively design change processes. Interested? Then, we will look forward to receiving your application!
Uniper is part of Sweden's critical infrastructure and our operations are covered by, among other things, rules related to protective security, export control and nuclear non-proliferation. We will therefore carry out security clearance of all positions and complement with register control for security classified positions, according to the Protection Security Act. Uniper is part of Sweden 's vital societal functions and critical infrastructure which is why this position may be subject to wartime placement.
Health and drug tests are performed if applicable.
Uniper is positive to a flexible approach around remote working based on the conditions of the business and the individual employee.
Your responsibilities
We are looking for a strategic minded Market Analyst to join the Nuclear Asset Strategy team. This is a role with variation, with the aim to keep our business up to date with the world around us to be on point in our delivery.
Your main responsibilities will include:
• Market analysis: Provide quantative and qualitative analysis of various markets, strategic topics, projects and initiatives.
• Market insights: Develop and consolidate information and ensure the business have access to an updated market outlook.
• Business case modulation: Support projects and strategic initiatives with business case modulation and evaluation.
• Management material: Develop and coordinate board and management material, including necessary decision items
• PMO: Assist and participate with creating, facilitating, and documenting workshops as well as planning, executing, and monitoring projects and initiatives
You will cooperate with several contact points internally at our various sites, as well as potential external stakeholders. You report to Head of Nuclear Asset Strategy and the position is based in Malmö. Ad hoc travelling can occur.
Our office is modern and brand new, located at Hyllie, an expansive area close to great shopping, training facilities and very good communications.
When new in the business and with Uniper, we appreciate you wanting to hang with us at the office in order for us to get to know you as well as help you into our business.
Your profile
We are looking for you with a quantitative and analytical mindset, who have the ability to see the bigger picture and to consolidate complicated topics to tangible results and recommendations for management teams.
You have willingness to drive performance and change, a pragmatic approach complemented with strong communicative skills, that make complicated topics easy to understand. In addition, you are a team player with the ability to collaborate effectively across diverse groups.
Given the nature of our work, you need to possess integrity, combined with an understanding for security and safety and have a strong sense of accountability. We work in a complex field in a global setting and to succeed you need to be curious and driven, as well as being armed with a bit of perseverance and patience.
Required skills:
• Academic degree in engineering, economy, business, or a related field.
• Experience in developing market analysis, decision material and management presentations.
• Project management / coordination experience
• Strong skills in Excel, Word, PPT
• Excellent language skills in Swedish and English.
Desired skills:
• Previous experience from the energy sector and/ or management consulting.
• Business case modulation and presentation
Contact
Recruiting manager, Christoffer Clarin, 0730216389
Union representatives
Charlotte Pennander, Unionen, +46 705 885879
Laila Klintesten, Unionen, +46 708 244689
Magnus Nicklasson, Sveriges Ingenjörer, +46 76 1154687
