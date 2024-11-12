Unilin Northern Europe Are Looking For A Human Resources Manager
2024-11-12
About Us:
Unilin is a Belgian floor manufacturer that has been on the market for 60 years and is part of the Mohawk Industries group, which is the largest manufacturer of floor coverings in the world and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
Since then, our company has grown leader in the flooring market - mainly thanks to high-quality floors sold under the premium brand QUICK-STEP. Thanks to several acquisitions and organic growth, UNILIN has branches around the world.
UNILIN's success depends on our people, who excel in BUSINESS and share the same company values - PASSION, ENTREPRENEURSHIP, RESPECT AND EXCELLENCE.
You will join the regional management team and be responsible for:
Overall HR management: You will be responsible for supporting the organisation in achieving its objectives by aligning people/team's to the organisation's needs.
Business partnering: You will be advising management concerning organizational design, building the organizations and teams, development, job content. You will also be the listening ear to employees in order to help and advise them on individual development needs. You are the HR go to person directly in Unilin Nordics (Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark) whilst overseeing the HR department in UK/Ireland.
HR processes: You will take the lead in further developing and professionalizing the different HR processes and activities within the Corporate HR framework: recruitment and onboarding process, reward, learning & development, payroll processes, reporting. You will also be in the lead to implement new policies and processes initiated by our Group Services HR team at Headquarters in Belgium.
Selection and recruitment: You will recruit and select employees for Unilin Nordics.
Data Management: You will be responsible for accurate reporting and correct HR Data management and maintenance as these reports and numbers will be used for management decision taking.
Budget: You will be responsible for the HR budget and wisely discuss with your business partners how to allocate and respect the foreseen budget.
Team Management: You are responsible for managing a team of 2 HR colleagues that are responsible for HR management in UK/Ireland.
Talent Management and Succession Planning
Your Profile:
You have a university degree and already have relevant experience in terms of broad HR Management, within an international context.
You are communicative.
You are fascinated in building and changing systems and organizations, and you have impact on your stakeholders.
You are flexible and are looking forward to be the driving force supporting the company achieve its rapid growth, including guiding the team through change processes.
You are fluent in English and Swedish.
You are open to travel on a frequent basis (mainly to Belgium, UK/Ireland and across Nordic countries, 1-2 times per month).
We offer you:
To work for an international company that values its employees.
To work for a passionate drive organisation with strong growth ambitions.
Pleasant working environment and above-standard working conditions.
The opportunity to be proud working for a company that produces high quality innovative materials.
The opportunity to have a key position and to implement your ideas for improvement.
Do you share our values and have we piqued your interest?
In this recruitment we are collaborating with Wise Professionals. In order to ensure an objective and non-discriminatory recruitment, you will have to complete work psychology tests if you proceed in this process. If you have questions about the position, you can contact responsible recruitment consultant Fredrik Holmberg (Fredrik.holmberg@wise.se
) We work with ongoing selection and the position may be filled before the application deadline.
