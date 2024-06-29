UI/UX Engineering Commando
2024-06-29
About Us:
Dagg AI is at the forefront of artificial intelligence innovation. We disrupt, we create, and we lead the charge in developing next-generation AI solutions. Our team thrives on challenges and unconventional thinking, pushing the boundaries of what's possible. If you're ready to dive into the deep end and make waves with your skills, Dagg AI is your arena.
The Role:
We are seeking a talented and motivated UI/UX Engineering Commando who will play a crucial role in developing seamless user interfaces and engaging user experiences. This role is perfect for an individual who is committed to excellence, takes responsibility seriously, and enjoys collaborating with a team to bring innovative ideas to life.
Responsibilities:
Implement intuitive, user-friendly interfaces for our desktop software applications.
Develop wireframes, prototypes, and user flows to effectively communicate interaction and design ideas.
Collaborate closely with our development team to ensure the visual and interactive elements align with the technical architecture.
Continuously iterate on designs and implementations based on user feedback, tech constraints, and other external factors.
Champion a user-first mindset and ensure usability is at the core of all UI/UX decisions.
Communicate & Evaluate UI/UX together with our Clients.
Requirements:
Professional Experience with Flutter and Dart.
Proven track record of implementing user interfaces for digital desktop products.
Strong portfolio demonstrating experience in UI/UX development.
Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Strong communication skills for effective collaboration with team members and stakeholders.
Knowledge and understanding of the Material 3 design system.
Swedish resident
Value-added Qualifications:
Proficiency in design software such as Sketch, Figma, Adobe XD, or similar tools.
Experience in C/C++, Python, Go, in that order.
Knowledge of accessibility standards and guidelines.
What We Offer:
A supportive and innovative environment where your contributions make a significant impact.
Remote Work.
Opportunities for professional growth and development.
Competitive salary and comprehensive benefits package.
Join Us:
If you are a committed, responsible, and social UI/UX Engineering Commando ready to make a mark in the tech world, we want to hear from you. Apply now to join our team and help us create exceptional digital experiences that delight users and drive success.
