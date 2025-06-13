Two-year Postdoc in Retail Management at the Stockholm School of Economics
2025-06-13
Job description
The Center for Retailing at Stockholm School of Economics invites applications for up to two fully funded two-year postdoc positions in marketing, with a focus on retailing.
We are looking for candidates with a PhD in Marketing and a focus on retailing to work on an ongoing project in collaboration with a market research data provider. The positions will be at the heart of an emerging research project focused on exploring a powerful dataset tracking consumer purchase decisions across retailers and brands. The project requires strong quantitative skills and experience working with retail datasets (e.g., retailer data, AiMark, Kantar, Nielsen, GfK). The candidate should thus have documented experience in working on questions related to such data.
In addition to a strong focus on research, the position includes 20% teaching in the Retail Management Program at the Center for Retailing. Candidates are expected to take an active role in tutoring students and integrating companies into teaching at the Center.
Successful candidates have built a research agenda during their PhD are looking to work on new datasets and publish existing research from the PhD in a supportive environment. Candidates will have the opportunity to engage in a new and exciting research project using a unique dataset, with high potential to get published in international peer-reviewed journals. The candidate will also have the opportunity to engage in industry collaborations in both teaching and research, tapping into the wide network of partner organizations of the Center for Retailing and the Stockholm School of Economics
A tentative starting date for the successful applicant is September 2025, but we are open to discussing other starting dates.
Qualifications
- Have a Ph.D. (or be close to completion) in marketing. The applicant is expected to possess strong conceptual and analytical (quantitative methods) skills and exhibit a commitment to research excellence.
- Applicants should be fluent in English.
- Documented experience in conducting empirical research using quantitative methods, preferrably with expertise in handling large-scale retail datasets.
- The ability to manage time, resources, data, and details of multiple tasks is required.
- Experience in teaching is considered a merit.
About the Center for Retailing
The Center for Retailing (CFR) at the Stockholm School of Economics sets out to strengthen the competitiveness of the Swedish retail industry through academic education and research. CFR's vision is to be a top-tier European retail center and to be recognized as a global benchmark for industry collaboration and thought leadership in retailing. This includes acting as a role model when it comes to integrating companies' challenges into both education and research.
We are a tight-knit research group that engages in research across a range of areas within Marketing, such as consumer behavior, technological transformation, strategy, and retail operations. Our research projects build on intensive collaboration with industry partners. Located in the city center of Stockholm, we are a part of the vibrant ecosystem of Swedish multinationals and start-ups, affording unique opportunities to conduct research at the pulse of industry.
About the Department of Marketing and Strategy
The Department of Marketing and Strategy is one of 6 Departments at the Stockholm School of Economics. The department currently consists of 10 full professors, 7 associate professors, 7 assistant professors, 3 lecturers, and 21 PhD students. The department contributes to teaching in the bachelor's, master's, PhD, MBA, and executive education programs at SSE. The department also hosts about 30 affiliated researchers (funded by external research grants).
How to apply
The formal application is made via the SSE Varbi online platform (http://jobs.hhs.se/job-vacancies/).
To be considered for the position, please submit the following documents:
- a) A cover letter articulating your fit with the position description, including research interests and plans, and teaching experience/competence.
- b) A complete and up-to-date curriculum vitae.
- c) A separate document listing both published articles (if any), submitted articles (including information about the journal and current status), and working papers (including information about targeted journals).
- d) Copies of representative research.
- e) Names and contact information for three academic references.
Your application must be received by June 30, 2025.
The Stockholm School of Economics is ranked as the top business school in the Nordic and Baltic countries and enjoys a strong international reputation. World-class research forms the foundation of our educational offering, which includes Bachelor, Master, PhD, MBA, and Executive Education programs. Through creativity and collaboration, the Stockholm School of Economics provides an environment where ambitious students and accomplished researchers meet to address contemporary challenges within business and economics, particularly those concerning sustainability, diversity and innovation.
Apart from delivering world class education within business and economics, SSE students are trained to be successful decision makers and leaders of the future. https://www.hhs.se/en/about-us/organization/mission-and-vision/
SSE is committed to a balanced gender distribution and values a variety of backgrounds and experiences among our employees. We therefore welcome all applicants regardless of their gender, ethnicity, gender identity or expression, disability, sexual orientation, age, or religion or other beliefs. We strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process.
