Two Junior HR Administrators for our client in Stockholm (hybrid)
2023-11-23
Our client is currently seeking two HR consultants to join their HR Administration Department.
Do you want to develop in your career within the HR field? Then you might be the candidate we are looking for!
The ideal candidates will have a background in HR administration or related HR fields, with at least 1 year of experience. Preferably, you should be familiar with tasks such as handling personnel data, employment contracts, recruitment, or working as an HR business partner.
We are looking for individuals who are driven, have a positive mindset, and can thrive in a fast-paced and dynamic environment. You should have a higher education education within administration, HR, or a similar field. In addition, we would like you to be proficient in English and Swedish, both written and spoken.
Start: 2024-01-03
End: 2024-06-03
Deadline: 2023-12-05
Location: Södertälje. You have the possibility to work from home some days.
Contact person: +46 790 062 711
Sway Sourcing is a modern company that recruits in several industries on the Swedish labor market. We match candidates' skills and knowledge with the company's needs. Sway Sourcing has a company management and staff with extensive experience in the recruitment industry, both as owners and employees. We have a large network within the industries we specialize in and can therefore find the candidates who quickly become an asset for the companies. Ersättning
