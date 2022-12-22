Två Pastorer
Immanuelskyrkans Församling / Prästjobb / Stockholm Visa alla prästjobb i Stockholm
2022-12-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Immanuelskyrkans Församling i Stockholm
Immanuelskyrkan in Stockholm is searching for two pastors.
Immanuel Church in Stockholm is looking for two pastors for the international, English-speaking part of the congregation. The two vacant positions are:
• Lead Pastor
• Pastor with focus on young people.
Immanuel Church has approximately 1400 members, and it is a part of Equmeniakyrkan/Uniting Church in Sweden. The whole congregation consists of three language groups that form one single congregation. The congregation is governed by one board and led by the Senior Pastor.
Link: https://equmeniakyrkan.se/english/
The
Our vision is that whoever enters our church will feel "this is where I belong - no matter who I am or where I come from".
In our roots we have a strong tradition of a social commitment and openness for different ways of believing. We celebrate Sunday services in three different languages.
Our prioritized focus areas are children, young people, volunteers, and care for people in vulnerable situations as well as relationships between our language groups. You can learn more about our congregation on our website www.immanuel.se
2-300 people from over 40 countries attend the weekly service in English. There is also a large children and youth ministry. A wide diversity of people gathers in our church, young and old, from Sweden and from countries around the world, both believers and seekers, with diverse cultural and church backgrounds. Some visitors stay for a shorter time, some for a lifetime.
The two positions we hire for right now will work closely together.
Requirements/assignments for the Lead Pastor:
• Experience in a leading position.
• Responsible for the English-speaking part of the congregation.
• Reporting to the Senior Pastor.
• Serve in the management team of the staff together with other team leaders and managers. In total the number of employees in the church is more than 40.
• Team leader for a team of 4-5 persons.
• Previous experience as a pastor in an international congregation is preferred.
Requirements/assignments for the Pastor with focus on young people:
• Reporting to Lead Pastor and Senior Pastor.
• Your focus will be on teenagers and young adults.
Responsible for confirmation with the other language groups in the congregation
• You need an outgoing personality with documented experience of a good way to build trustful relations with young people.
For both positions this is applicable:
• All traditional responsibilities for a Pastor.
• Preferably you are ordainded for service by Equmeniakyrkan/Uniting Church in Sweden.
• English on a professional level is required. As Swedish is the language spoken in meetings in the office. Swedish language at least on a basic level is preferred. If not a will to invest time to improve your skills in Swedish.
• You want to work hard for the unity of the Immanuel Church.
• A deep interest for people and their questions about everything that happens in life and in society.
• A will to spread the gospel with sensitivity. Each person should be met with respect for their integrity, searching and dignity.
• Preferably you hold an EU/EFTA passport or already have a work permit in Sweden.
• You will cooperate with other leaders from all language groups.
Both positions are full time to start by agreement. The congregation can help to arrange residence in Stockholm.
If you want to apply for this position, please read our full job posting at https://www.immanuel.se/en/faith-life/vacancies/
Last day of application is 5th of January 2023. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-05
Read Instructions on our homepage. Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Immanuelskyrkans församling
, https://www.immanuel.se/en/faith-life/vacancies/
Kungstensgatan 17 (visa karta
)
113 57 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Immanuelskyrkan församling Jobbnummer
7283056