Truck drivers for a well-known customer in Hjo
Manpower AB / Fordonsförarjobb / Hjo Visa alla fordonsförarjobb i Hjo
2023-04-14
, Tibro
, Haninge
, Tidaholm
, Ödeshög
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Manpower AB i Hjo
, Tibro
, Haninge
, Tidaholm
, Ödeshög
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want a new challenge as a truck driver? Do you want to work for a large haulage company with good development opportunities? Right now, we are looking for you with CE authorization for our customer in Hjo. Welcome with your application today!
This is a collaboration between us at Manpower and our customer. The customer is a large haulage company active in several locations in Sweden and we are currently looking for CE drivers to Hjo. This is a consulting assignment during the summer with very good possibilities for an extension. They run both daytime, evening and nighttime.
To work as a truck driver at our customer
The customer is a large haulage company that operates in several locations around the country. They offer you as a driver either distribution or remote driving during the day, evening, night or shift. As a workplace, they offer you brand new and modern vehicles!
Are you our customer's new addition?
We believe that you are a flexible and responsible person. You are good at handling all different types of people and can nurture customer relationships. You care about your workplace and you are careful with vehicles and work tools.
Requirements for the position
* CE driving license
* YKB
* Digital driver's license
* ADR 1.3
* Forklift card A1-4
* You handle Swedish and/or English in speech and writing
We will carry out a background check before a possible employment in this recruitment process.
What does Manpower offer?
Formally, employment with us is based on the rules and laws as in the rest of the labor market. We have a collective agreement that involves insurance, occupational and union relations. The difference is that you will be employed by us but work on different assignments for our customers. You get the chance to work in different industries, with different tasks and with different people. As a consultant at Manpower, we offer wellness grants and in addition to that all Manpower employees get free access to over 4,500 interactive training courses via our e-learning portal PowerYOU.
Of course, you have a consultant manager who is available to you throughout your employment period and who is responsible for your assignment, that you enjoy your workplace and that you develop in your professional role.
Apply for the position today!
This position means that you will be employed by Manpower but you will spend your working days with our costomer. If you have any questions, please contact the responsible recruiter Ida Blom via e-mail: Ida.blom@manpower.se
.
We look forward to hearing from you!
About Manpower
Manpower is Sweden's leading recruitment and staffing company with tens of thousands of attractive employers across the country as our customers. With our extensive network, locally as well as globally, we can offer a range of exciting vacancies to help you build your career, both short and long term. With us, you can apply for a full-time job or a part-time job. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "be36cc94-f5cb-". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Manpower AB
(org.nr 556348-1588) Arbetsplats
Manpower Jobbnummer
7661205