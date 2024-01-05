Travel Consultant, Nordic Visitor Sweden
Want to help us create lasting travel memories?
Nordic Visitor Sweden is a leading and rapidly growing travel company that specializes in providing exceptional travel experiences in Scandinavia for clients from around the world. We are currently expanding our team and seeking passionate and sales-driven individuals to join us.
What are we looking for?
As a Travel Consultant, you will be responsible for handling sales inquiries from clients interested in exploring the beauty of Scandinavia, including Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Lapland and Svalbard.
We are looking for a high-performing team player who is willing to go the extra mile to make sure our clients have an unforgettable time.
The ideal candidate will have a deep understanding of the region, possess excellent sales skills, and thrive in a dynamic and fast-paced environment. You will also represent our values of dedication, quality, trust and personal service.
Responsibilities:
• Converting leads into the sale of tailor-made tour packages
• Liaising with customers and suppliers via phone, email and live chat when required
• Organising each itinerary with a personal touch
• Arranging all services according to clients' needs and special interests
• Catering to mid- and high-income clients from all over the world
• Providing first-class customer service and creating an unforgettable travel experience
Requirements:
• Knowledge of Scandinavian tourism and travel industry
• Knowledge of Swedish and excellent knowledge of English, spoken and written
• Flexibility to work both independently and as part of a team
• Passionate about providing top-notch customer service
• Positive and service-oriented disposition with excellent interpersonal skills
• Be highly organised and have the ability to prioritise tasks
• Strong computer skills
• Sales experience is essential
This is a full-time position at our sales office in Stockholm, primarily Mondays to Fridays during normal office hours. However, due to the nature of the work, candidates will need to be able to work occasional evening and weekend shifts.
About Nordic Visitor
Nordic Visitor is part of the Travel Connect group, which specialises in creating unforgettable travel experiences for people who wish to visit Northern Europe. Travel Connect has over 340 employees across 8 brands and multiple countries and is continuing to grow fast.
Our Swedish office is based in Stockholm. You will join a team of over 20 experienced travel professionals who love what they do.
What sets Nordic Visitor apart is our vibrant culture, which we're really proud of and everyone contributes to. You'll be part of a culture that inspires employees to pursue and achieve great results. Our workplace atmosphere motivates people to continuously improve themselves and the lives of others around them. We support each other through a shared vision and create a collaborative environment for all to thrive.
At Nordic Visitor, we prioritise and really care about the well-being of our employees. Come on board and enjoy plenty of benefits that put an emphasis on work-life balance - such as a 7-hour workday for all - and reward your (and our) successes.
How to apply
Please apply with your CV and cover letter in English by clicking "Apply now" at the top of this page!
All applicants will be considered equally and fairly, regardless of gender, identity or background. Everyone eligible is encouraged to apply.
For more information about the role please contact:
